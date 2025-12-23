Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 671
I have exchange instruments in MT as well, no problem, I use different systems for testing) and multicurrency only recently I started to deal more or less sensibly
I'm testing different systems and I've only recently started to deal with them in a more or less sensible way.
There are also exchange instruments at the Forex dealers. But Forex is not a market, but an imitation of the market and trade. There is a conflict of interests: the trader-dealer. The dealer concludes the contracts with you on his own money. His earnings are traders' losses.
On the market there is no such conflict - the broker does not care whether you win or lose.
As for MT as an exchange terminal - this is an open question. At least brokers (and traders) do not hurry to go to it.
Many have already switched to Russian, the American and European ones have enough terminals of their own and they also take a fee for the terminal
I think it is not so easy to get there
I think there are three brokers.) Where are a lot of them? And not switched, but use along with other terminals. I agree that MT is not a bad forex terminal (the best one we have). But for the exchange market I would not use it. And it's not because of speed - here MT is not bad at all. Functionality for the stock exchange is clearly lacking.
Some foreign instruments are already traded on the Russian exchange. For currencies and precious metals there is a full equivalent of what we have on Forex. For currencies is still less pairs.
By the way, there is no need to go to SME, commissions are heavy there.
ZS2 The fee for the terminal, and we have some brokers take. As much as 300 p / month. This is a maximum of 1 not very good deal).
many mean traders
I don't know how to check the profitability of Russian traders, but they may be very disappointed.
i don't know if you are interested in scalping in russia.
Annoying )) Looks like the system number 2 will also have to be scrapped, will remain the last
I'll experiment more with the number of trees and then I'll be done with it
For Russian MT there is no alternative for algorithmic trading. Quick is rubbish. I looked at many terminals both chargeable and free. Do you know what their problem is? They are either terribly glitchy, or have no normal documentation, or they cannot be expanded. Standard set of indicators that nobody needs. So there's no alternative to MT, although it has its flaws too. I almost tried to write my own terminal exclusively for myself. But if you start to write it, you may forget about trading. Do you know what the power of MT is? It's a tester with forward testing. It is very difficult to test the strategy visually. The demo will take a lot of time. There is only the tester. So you have to learn programming. It is true that it is not enough for successful trading.
I don't. I test with my tester, in a visual environment (something like R). After testing you can calculate anything - any statistics, any graphs, even 3-dimensional.
Ticks, yes, no, at least 1 minute. But they are not really needed. The minutes are enough even for scalper strategies.
Yuri, it's not interesting who does what...) Come on, give me some more ideas :))
And anyway, you do not hear, or do not listen.) Here you can post ideas of Grails without any risk that they will be taken away). No one will even pay attention - everyone is busy with the process).
I must say that I, too, am somehow more interested in the process. Well, here's the result, and now what - turn off and on. Ugh.By the end of the sixth year, it seemed to Hu Jou that he had penetrated into the very essence of the art of hunting. For it was not the prey, but the concept itself that became the main thing for him. (с)
:))))))))))))))))) I'm listening. "This man is me! I'm this man!"(c).
But essentially, yes. You can lay out the Grail algorithm without a trace, and no one will pay attention to it.