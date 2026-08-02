Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3714

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Does anyone use a lot of new OpenBLAS maths functions in MQL5?
[Deleted]  
A neural network without context is like a promptus without brains
 
Renat Fatkhullin #:
Does anyone use a lot of new OpenBLAS maths functions in MQL5?

I think there are not many people on the forum with a deep understanding of such mathematical tools.

We need popularisation, clearly proving the usefulness of such tools, where and how to use them.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

I don't think there are many people on the forum with a deep understanding of such mathematical tools.

What is needed is popularisation, clearly proving the usefulness of such tools, where and how to use them.

Yes, the topic is huge and important - it provides the building blocks for constructing complex mathematical solutions. For our part, we have written extensive documentation on it.

It will be of great benefit to the community and its development if there are those willing to write single or series of articles on this topic. We pay for articles and translate them into other languages.


Here is one of the articles about SSA (its methods are already available in MQL5 OpenBLAS): https: //www.mql5.com/ru/articles/17845.

Одномерный сингулярный спектральный анализ
Одномерный сингулярный спектральный анализ
  • 2025.04.23
  • www.mql5.com
Статья рассматривает теоретические и практические аспекты метода сингулярного спектрального анализа (SSA), который представляет собой эффективный метод анализа временных рядов, позволяющий представить сложную структуру ряда в виде разложения на простые компоненты, такие как тренд, сезонные (периодические) колебания и шум.
 
Renat Fatkhullin #:
Does anyone use a lot of new OpenBLAS maths functions in MQL5?
Hello Renat.

I've started a series of articles aiming to demonstrate the value of OpenBlas.

I've included a link to my first article on OpenBlas here:

There's more on the way.
[Deleted]  
The main problem, as always, is to get this cart rolling on new nonstationary data. In this respect, spectral analysis neither adds nor takes away anything with respect to, for example, simple features in MO. The same sets of muwings will work just as well.
[Deleted]  

Bot according to the article, over the last couple of weeks on AUDCAD, +70% on one of the accounts. One of the most successful ML algorithms.


Cоздание стратегии возврата к среднему на основе машинного обучения
Cоздание стратегии возврата к среднему на основе машинного обучения
  • 2025.03.07
  • www.mql5.com
В данной статье предлагается очередной оригинальный подход к созданию торговых систем на основе машинного обучения, с использованием кластеризации и разметки сделок для стратегий возврата к среднему.
[Deleted]  
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Bot according to the article, over the last couple of weeks on AUDCAD, +70% on one of the accounts. One of the most successful ML algorithms.

There was also a modification on singular decomposition (for markup), did not show any special advantages.

Обсуждение статьи "Cоздание стратегии возврата к среднему на основе машинного обучения" - Спасибо за статью. Попробуйте уменьшить количество кластеров в торговых системах МetaТrader 5.
Обсуждение статьи "Cоздание стратегии возврата к среднему на основе машинного обучения" - Спасибо за статью. Попробуйте уменьшить количество кластеров в торговых системах МetaТrader 5.
  • 2025.03.13
  • www.mql5.com
В код добавлен параметр decay , который контролирует вес. Меньшее значение decay сделает взвешивание более агрессивным. что алгоритм будет быстрее реагировать на недавние отклонения от сглаженного ценового тренда. Большее значение decay приведет к более плавному взвешиванию
[Deleted]  

All bot history on another account, did not trade in winter-spring
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

The whole history of the bot on the other_account, did not trade in winter-spring

and now it's possible to do that ? ;-) some people got "iron tsih with nails" for another account.

or does it mean some other account, different from some other account that was on the screenshots before?

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