Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3714
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Does anyone use a lot of new OpenBLAS maths functions in MQL5?
I think there are not many people on the forum with a deep understanding of such mathematical tools.
We need popularisation, clearly proving the usefulness of such tools, where and how to use them.
I don't think there are many people on the forum with a deep understanding of such mathematical tools.
What is needed is popularisation, clearly proving the usefulness of such tools, where and how to use them.
Yes, the topic is huge and important - it provides the building blocks for constructing complex mathematical solutions. For our part, we have written extensive documentation on it.
It will be of great benefit to the community and its development if there are those willing to write single or series of articles on this topic. We pay for articles and translate them into other languages.
Here is one of the articles about SSA (its methods are already available in MQL5 OpenBLAS): https: //www.mql5.com/ru/articles/17845.
Does anyone use a lot of new OpenBLAS maths functions in MQL5?
Bot according to the article, over the last couple of weeks on AUDCAD, +70% on one of the accounts. One of the most successful ML algorithms.
Bot according to the article, over the last couple of weeks on AUDCAD, +70% on one of the accounts. One of the most successful ML algorithms.
There was also a modification on singular decomposition (for markup), did not show any special advantages.
The whole history of the bot on the other_account, did not trade in winter-spring
and now it's possible to do that ? ;-) some people got "iron tsih with nails" for another account.
or does it mean some other account, different from some other account that was on the screenshots before?