Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3350
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On the same list.
The methodology of conformal predictions also echoes kozul, at least in terms of inverse probability weighting. I haven't read further yet. A lot of definitions :)
And the definition of potential outcomes is used in the same way. But it is already more clear for the case of binary classification. That is, no tritment or instrumental variable is introduced.
Hi!
I'm trying different ways.
And the NN+GA algorithm is paying off. Much more stable.
Hi!
I'm trying different ways.
And the NN+GA algorithm is paying off. Much more stable.
an eveningread with vodka, venison and cucumber.
developing the theme and trying to link in my head approaches from different MOSH disciplines.
aread for an evening of vodka, venison and cucumber.
developing the theme and trying to link in my head approaches from different MOSH disciplines.
Bon appetit and a mild hangover)
It seems to be very similar to probabilistic forecasting, although they write that they are different things. As far as I have understood so far, conformal is more focused on classification, and probabilistic is focused on regression.
I remember somewhere you compared max. profit among dts. And on a particular chart, what algorithm did you use to get the max profit? Through optimisation or is there a strict algorithm.
And one-pass. Somewhere on the forum.
Enjoy your meal and have a mild hangover)
It seems to be very similar to probabilistic forecasting, although they write that they are different things. As far as I have understood so far, conformal is more specialised for classification, and probabilistic for regression.
Thanks :) yes, similar. They write that it doesn't matter classification or regression. How to get estimates for predictions via comparison on the validation network is clear (in the case of "Inductive", i.e. faster and simpler way). "Transductive" is also more or less clear, but it is very slow because it requires training as many models as there are examples in the sample. There are also intermediate variants like CV, which I actually did myself.
I didn't quite understand from the article how the final models are trained, what is substituted where. Again through correction of model weights, its calibration (sample weighting) or something, like in kozula. Or the most probable markers are substituted into the model after evaluation. I just used the second model for this purpose, which prohibits trading on bad examples.
aread for an evening of vodka, venison and cucumber.
developing the theme and trying to link in my head approaches from different MOSH disciplines.
for medicine.
where the graphs crawl between two parallel lines,
which is nothing compared to the financial markets.
---
I smoked the gradient descent over the weekend.
You can do it without the I.O.D. in a heartbeat.
i.e. approaching the extremum:
x0-x1
x0-x2
x0-x3
etc.
There's something to that, of course.