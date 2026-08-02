Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3356
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Is that exactly what you want to calibrate - shifting the point of class division to the point of income generation?
No.
Then what's the purpose?
I think everyone has heard about calibration, but it is of no practical use, precisely because the sample is not representative.
Probabilistic estimation of individual leaves, in my opinion, gives a more reasonable result than reweighting the sum of leaves of the model.
I think everyone has heard about calibration, but there is no practical use in it, just because the sample is not representative.
Probabilistic estimation of individual leaves, in my opinion, gives a more reasonable result than reweighting the sum of leaves of the model.
Everybody heard everything, but nobody answered anything. Not to mention other nuances that are not revealed, but only guessed that it turns out to be this.
Now I came up with the idea of constant calibration, with some weight - something like EMA for each interval. Then at least there will be an effect of adaptation to market volatility and model obsolescence.
I don't see any sense in static calibration on some separate data. On my predictors I investigated the issue of stability of statistical indicators, and there are few such indicators, and the model is full of such erratic predictors. That's why I'm looking for stability to which something like this can be applied.....
In the screenshot above I showed the model in section - you can see how low Recall at the edges is usually, which already speaks about not equal statistical measures for the same weighting, and often they will not be enough to talk, even in theory, about stability in this range of "probability". So from this point of view, too, calibrating the total looks like a dubious idea.
I am more interested in the idea of reweighting values in leaves, however, I have written about it earlier, but I did not get any feedback here - so it's all on my own....
https://education.yandex.ru/handbook/ml/article/veroyatnostnyj-podhod-v-ml
https://education.yandex.ru/handbook/ml/article/kak-ocenivat-veroyatnosti