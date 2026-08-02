Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3354

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Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
The probabilities of the model are given by the sigmoid, not this.

Yeah, well, what number do you put in the function, where does it come from?

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Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Yeah, well, what number do you put in the function, where does it come from?

Are you going to answer a question with a question? I know the definite answer, if anything.
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What you get in the output of the models are not class probabilities. An analogy is regression, which gives a single value. A classifier works on the same principle, it gives a raw value passed through a sigmoid, not a probability.

How to get the probability?
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
How did you realise that the classifier gives the correct probabilities? Not just values in a range. Do you read what is being written to you?

If you set a threshold of 0.8, will 80% of the trades be profitable? And if it's 0.51?

It's almost certain that you won't. Check it out.

I've checked a lot of times. This is the base for the TC.

Again, if it's not, it's retrained.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
What you get in the output of the models are not class probabilities. An analogy is regression, which gives a single value. The classifier works on the same principle, it gives a raw value passed through a sigmoid, not a probability.

How to get the probability?

By passing through the sigmoid we get the class, not the probability of the class.

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СанСаныч Фоменко #:

Passing through sigmoid we get a class, not probability of the class.

We get some value which is called probability, but in fact it is not.
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СанСаныч Фоменко #:

Checked it a lot of times. That's the basis for the TC.

Again, if it's not, it's retrained.

I don't take your word for it, there are tests for that.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Are you going to answer a question with a question? I know the unambiguous answer, if anything.
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
What you get at the output of models are not probabilities of classes. An analogy is regression, which gives one value. A classifier works on the same principle, it gives a raw value passed through a sigmoid, not a probability.

How to get the probability?

Do you know how the value is obtained in CB model leaves, can you reproduce it?

The point is that probabilities are estimated by history, but only a theory with a representative sample can guarantee that they will continue to be so. We don't have such a sample. Therefore, any adjustments in this direction will not give accuracy on new data. The correction may be relevant for the reason that there is debris in the leaves, and this is what needs to be corrected by overestimating or underestimating the sigmoid classification point.

Or again, it's not clear what it's about.

If you have found something clever, please share :)

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Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Do you know how the value in CB model leaves is derived, can you reproduce it?

The point is that history probabilities are estimated, but only a theory with a representative sample can guarantee that they will continue to be so. We don't have such a sample. Therefore, any adjustments in this direction will not give accuracy on new data. Correction may be relevant for the reason that debris has got into the leaves, and it is this that should be corrected, either by dependence or underestimation of the sigmoid classification point.

Or again, it is not clear what we are talking about.

If you've found something clever, share :)

I was hoping someone would at least google the tip.

Even if you have probability curves in your training, what new data can we talk about. And bousting and forrest sin a lot with this. Bousting is overconfident, Forrest is underconfident. Provided, of course, that you plan to use the threshold at all.

I myself have observed that when you increase the threshold, the quality of trades does not improve even on the traine. Then the probability of what does the model return? Nothing :)

In Sanych's picture, the self-confident bousting, you can see from the edge column outliers. The trough should be smoother. This is an overfitting model.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I was hoping someone would at least google the tip.

Even if you have probability curves in your training, what new data can you talk about. And bousting and forrest sin big time with this. Busting is overconfident, Forrest is underconfident. Provided, of course, that you plan to use the threshold at all.

I myself have observed that when you increase the threshold, the quality of trades does not improve, even on traine. Then the probability of what do they return? Nothing :)

Somehow you are not paying attention to my posts, focusing on probabilities. It doesn't matter what the probability is called, what matters is that if it doesn't improve, the model is overtrained, into the bin. The prediction error on OOV, OOS and VNU should be about the same.

Here's another histogram

Different algorithm - different histogram, although the labels and predictors are the same. If you are looking for some kind of theoretical probability, implying that different classification algorithms will produce the same histograms ... that doesn't occur to me, since you have to work with specific algorithms and they will predict and they have to be evaluated, not some theoretical ideal. The main evaluation here is the overfitting of the model, not the closeness of the probabilities to some theoretical ideal.

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