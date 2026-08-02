Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2905
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No...
It's either something you have to realise, or it's not time yet....
And to give you everything ready-made, I'm sorry. For example, Bozhenov's course costs 1500$, I think my methodology is even better....
I can give hints, like this video for example, you are not even able to watch it, but you have already made a lot of conclusions.
So draw conclusions about your desire to learn a new...
So you have an understanding of the market, have you realised the Truth?
I'm not interested in watching videos without statistics. I can trade in plus with my hands when I understand the market.
There is a feeling that such approaches are not formalisable in principle. Even if only limited within the framework of the original Dow theory.
And if we talk about "understanding of the market", then every first one of such understanders is here on the forum.
Most likely, it is possible to formalise partially, but hysteresis can't be formalised for sure))).
So have you developed an understanding of the market, realised the Truth?
I have had an understanding for a long time, for many years...
But only recently have I found the right tools to realise this understanding....
I put it on from the middle, it seemed oddly marked. Then put it on from the beginning, when the right side is not visible, probably would have spent the same way.
I liked it speaks slowly and clearly, listening to develop the most suitable. Looks like a foreigner.)
Where can you get CME volumes in real time?
You want to join?
Where can you get real-time CME volumes?
Maybe this would work for you?
Maybe this will work for you.
I tried to use them, but they update once a minute. I need it in ticks directly
You yourself showed a video where the volume updates with CME once every 5 seconds or so. Didn't you trade from some terminal in the same way? Or Potikovo?
I didn't have an opportunity to take data from the terminal there, I want to fence real time data into R-ku....
I need streaming data, either from a normal terminal (which gives the date) or from a website, for example....
But straight stream date is needed, without skips and delays.