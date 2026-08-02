Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3329
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Man, where are those quotes
UPD© Katrzyk
"So far no one has been able to answer in the form of "This statement in the part of so-and-so is untenable for such-and-such reason".
If you can't produce a coherent thought, then - your thought is not formed due to the lack of intellectual content in it.
Abstract talk is not required. Dispute any formula or conclusion.
As long as the critic's endeavours are not reduced to this form - it is not criticism, but an activity imitating thought, but in essence it is not. "
The Kalabukhov house is missing.
It's too predictable :)
already in ancient Egypt they knew how space and matter are objectified in consciousness.
although the important topic of kozul in the MoD was touched upon, at a rather deep level of perception
However, it is still not clear what status Aristotle, their inventor, gave to categories, linguistic or ontological. It is clear that in the present time of victorious nominalism more inclined to the first option, but it seems that Stagirite was closer to the second.
In my opinion, the key problem is the departure from Unity to Plurality, which Xenophanes and Parmenides warned about, which leads and will lead to numerous increasingly complex paradoxes. For example, the analysis of infinitesimals allows to solve the aporia with Achilles and the tortoise, but leads to the Banach-Tarski paradox. The only way out is to return to thoughtful Genology on a new modern level, otherwise we will be absorbed by AI, I truly say.
However, it is still not clear what status Aristotle, their inventor, gave to categories, linguistic or ontological. It is clear that in the present time of victorious nominalism more inclined to the first option, but it seems that Stagirite was closer to the second.
In my opinion, the key problem is the departure from Unity to Plurality, which Xenophanes and Parmenides warned about, which leads and will lead to numerous increasingly complex paradoxes. For example, the analysis of infinitesimals allows to solve the aporia with Achilles and the tortoise, but leads to the Banach-Tarski paradox. The only way out is to return to thoughtful Genology on a new modern level, otherwise we will be absorbed by AI, I truly say.
So far, I also come to it not by soap but by sooth. All thoughts come to one point always :)
The Kalabukhov house is missing
Disappointment came after the promise of a bright future and super UFO technology was replaced by the everyday babbling on YouTube about how stupid everyone is :) The beginning was cool.
On the theoretical model of gravitational interaction - impossible to confirm or deny. Intuitively, if this interaction is basic, then all planetary systems should sometimes form crystal lattices and molecules, which does not happen with macrobodies, although these systems have the same planetary structure (according to his theory) as Rutherford's atoms.
As entertainment. I took daily quotes for major pairs over the last twenty years, aligned them by dates, and converted them to one direction against the dollar (e.g. EUR/USD became USD/EUR, etc.). Then transformed the obtained series in the percentage of change in relation to the 200-day muve, so that all had approximately the same scale.
The idea was to try to catch some patterns on the daily chart, let in a small time vicinity (let's say 1-3 days), to use them to determine the direction of trading on a smaller TF, on the corresponding crosses. For example, you noticed by eye, or by MO methods, that in the current vicinity EUR is growing to USD, and AUD on the contrary is decreasing. Accordingly, we launch a bot that looks for an entry point to buy EUR/AUD. And so on.
But unfortunately, imho, again full randomness. The picture shows a piece of charts for illustration.