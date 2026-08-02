Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2303
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No one is arguing, that's not what we're talking about.
counter-question-- is it booze?
:)
I only drink wine occasionally
for sigmoid (respected by all, especially by the DSP) on the NS window, does not work well with rips
I only drink wine occasionally
for sigmoid (well respected by all, especially by DSP members) on the NS window, does not work well with discontinuous ones.
If you'd read at least 30 lines of any DSP book you'd know that "breakables" are shells for a gun and that functions are "discrete")
If you had read at least 30 lines of any book on DSP, you would know that "discontinuous" are shells for a cannon, and that functions are "discrete")
well then i suggest you learn Latin )
Well, then I suggest you learn Latin.)
I'd sooner start drinking))
dissertation about the disconnect
moreps I was just looking for a formula for fractal Brownian motion.
Everything in this video is perfect.
If trading doesn't work out and you go to work as a garbage collector, don't overload your paw.
dicer about the disconnect
alsops I was just looking for a formula for fractal Brownian motion.
I don't think he ever got his PhD
I don't think he ever got his PhD.
He gave it up and went to make a grail on Forex)
He gave it up and went to make a grail on forex)
On the SP500 he was going to trade like that. The green one is the forecast, which is always lagging. From 2012 to 2015 he would sell almost every day, because the forecast is lower than the previous day.
On the SP500 he is going to trade like that. The green one is the forecast, which is perpetually lagging. From 2012 to 2015 he would sell almost every day, because the forecast is lower than the previous day.
Most of all, the 'linear trend' inscription pleases me the most.