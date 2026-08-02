Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2310
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Nothing, to each his own.
so I have a question for the tsosniks. How is bpf better than acf for searching cycles/dependencies?
PF will show specific numbers of frequencies?
Nothing, one converts to the other.
If you pull the results by the ears, the coin input can show 1000%, if you do honestly, then any method will show -+slip.
Will PF show specific numbers of frequencies?
If you pull the results by the ears, then the input on a coin can show 1000%, if you do honestly, then any method will show - + plum.
On what coin? The task is to make a profit, honestly or not very little no one cares. The problem is that you don't care if it's honest or not.but if it passes a 5-10 year test, or at least 2 years, it's already normal
There are no unkillable TS on Forex, that's a good place to start, I guess.
What's the difference between csi or econometrics?
Then what difference does it make whether it's csos or econometrics?
No idea, there's just a lot of hype around csos lately
I have no idea, it's just that there has been a lot of hype around csa lately
In my opinion, technical analysis, econometrics and all sorts of other stuff can be easily explained with cnc, so why not cnc?
Purely my opinion, technical analysis, econometrics, and all sorts of other stuff can be easily explained with the csos, so why not csos.
Purely my opinion - the tsos have not been able to explain anything yet except that the market is a cb and everything is futile.Not to mention curious comrades like Oleg the tractor driver and Rena
Purely mine - tsosniks haven't been able to explain anything yet, except that the market is a sb and everything is futile.Not to mention curious comrades like Oleg the tractor driver and Rena
Because tsosniks don't juggle with formulas to convince themselves of something.Mathematicians won't even bother with it, because they will immediately realize that there is nothing to be afraid of.
Because tsosniks do not juggle with formulas to convince themselves of something.And mathematicians won't do it at all, because they will immediately realize that there's nothing to do here.
Then their presence here is strange, since they all learned the Tao a long time ago.
Then their presence here is strange, since they all learned the Tao a long time ago
everything is imho, any coincidences are coincidental