Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1148
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No, somehow you just the IMPLEMENT, something to reward function related to profits and losses...then closed, the agent of the attempt to improve Naturally itself to make the most profit :)
But it is a big question how to do it :)))
I tried my own way what I showed to you :))
maybe we need samples from another probability distributions, related to current market situations (distributions), I don't know :)
Where did he disappear to?
He disappeared a long time ago, back in the summer ((
He disappeared a long time ago, back in the summer ((
I talked to him for the last time on July 31, and haven't seen him since...
I've made some predictors on pivot points, so far only on the B+, but tomorrow there will be some on the B+ as well...
the stops are just for visualization, they're not cp's.
Predictors are already working in profit by themselves. I have a suggestion, what if I send you the data with the format open | high | low | close | vol | pred1 |pred2 | pred3.....
You generate your predictors from the OHLC data for filtering and train the network or whatever, maybe something good will come out.
What do you think?
I've made some predictors on pivot points, so far only on the B+, but tomorrow there will be some on the B+ as well...
The stops are just for visualization, they're not cp's.
Predictors are already working in profit by themselves. I have a suggestion, what if I send you the data with the format open | high | low | close | vol | pred1 |pred2 | pred3.....
You generate your predictors from the OHLC data for filtering and train the network or whatever, maybe something good will come out.
What do you think?
Hey,I don't have time for anything... There's so much to learn.
Sutton, Batroto. RL 2nd edition, no longer a draft but the final version https://drive.google.com/file/d/1opPSz5AZ_kVa1uWOdOiveNiBFiEOHjkG/view
examples from the book https://github.com/ShangtongZhang/reinforcement-learning-an-introduction
Hi, I don't have time for anything... There's a lot of studying to do.
Okay, then it's different... I'll do it myself, I'll generate the predictors and put them in a file.
I'll take only your training and your target, ok?
Okay, then another way... I'll do everything myself, I'll generate predictors and pack them into a file
All you have to do is the training and your target, okay?
I have online training, what am I going to do with these files?
You should put everything in mt5 from the beginning so that there would be no mishaps.
Where, in fact, are Koldun, Doc, Fa, Aleshenka the son, etc.? Where is Misha the teacher, in the end?
The most beautiful branch is frozen in anabiosis... What happened?!