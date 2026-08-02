Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2187
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Do you pay the patlato for the support group? Or do you have a different kind of mutual settlement. In kind, maybe 😄.
Who are you talking about here?
I get it, insulted, it's not the first time in a day.
Who did you mean?
Who are you talking about here?
I get it, I insulted.
who did you mean?
Did I insult you? You climb, then you bump, then you bump again. The hedgehog cried, but continued ... cactus
I'm not prying and I didn't write to you.
We're communicating on the forum, please don't interfere with us.
And yet, who did you mean there?
I'm not interfering and I didn't write to you.
We communicate on the forum, please don't interfere with us.
And yet, who did you mean there?
Encoders are beautiful... I'm watching these videos right now. You can, roughly speaking, find good areas to trade and anomalies, which then filter out. And for sampling, of course. Search for anomalies - no one here on the subject.
What are anomalies.
Encoders are beautiful... I'm watching these videos right now. You can, roughly speaking, find good areas to trade and anomalies, which then filter out. And for sampling, of course. Search for anomalies - no one disclosed here.
And why solve it. It is simple, build an autoencoder (any) and use it. If you need an example, I will give you one.
Good luck
What is there to discover. It's simple, build an autoencoder (any) and apply it. If you need an example, I'll give you one.
Good luck
Interesting example of sampling new points from CVAE, an example of choosing the range for sampling (in the feature space). Transformation of a feature space. Visualization of classes/distributionsIf you have one in python, that's great.
Finished a course on rollups, although I gave up on it, because it is not interesting just to stick in the videos on YouTube
But, now there are a lot of free paid courses, such as from coursera. I'll take another one )). For some reason they recommend English. But it makes no difference. The more courses you take, the higher your level. Then they give you a digital certificate.
Finished a course on rollups, although I gave up on it, because it is not interesting just to stick in the videos on YouTube
But, now there are a lot of free paid courses, such as from coursera. I'll take another one )). For some reason they recommend English. But it makes no difference. The more courses you take, the higher your level. Then they give you a digital certificate.
I would like to take a regular institute course where they teach neural networks, optimization, creating models of real processes, etc...
But I am too weak in math (((