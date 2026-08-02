Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1945

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Maxim Dmitrievsky:

and then anathematize

What is it? I don't understand it at all

 
mytarmailS:

What is it? I don't understand it at all.

Well it's kind of like ripping his fist off..... if I understand it correctly... :-)
[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

What's that? I don't get it at all.

excommunicate))

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

What does the array look like? What is the last value in the other dimension

print(tmpIn[I[0],-6:],tmpOut[I[0]])
print(In[0,-6:],Out[0])
 
Evgeny Dyuka:

Not figured out how to determine the importance of inputs?

 
mytarmailS:

...

How long can you stand it, just 5% of useful information, and it gets lost in the rubbish of imbeciles who can not even program, but prove something, criticize ... While mom cooks cabbage soup in the kitchen ...

Look how I can program in MQL:


Visual GUI builder for mql programs with connection to code.)))
 
Retag Konow:

See how I can program in MQL:


Visual GUI builder for mql programs with connection to code.)))
It's especially fun when you use arrows to enter coordinates. It's easy to see that you are a programmer since you were in diapers.... You have something to say or can you just use definitions from Wikipedia?
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I propose that he be reported for fun (the 'violation' button) and then anathematized

Your comrades don't know the meaning of the word. You're the smartest one here now.)

[Deleted]  
Rorschach:

https://colab.research.google.com/drive/1quPL9ebBUxMK62bXWSVsIhjsKAMKdTgZ?usp=sharing

Everything is also relinked there above

Out=In[1:,-1]
In=In[:-1,:]

Here in the second line In changes not only In, but also Out

you should avoid these assignments if possible to avoid confusion when a change in one variable causes a change in the other

 
Rorschach:

Not figured out how to determine the significance of inputs?

What do you mean by "inputs"?
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