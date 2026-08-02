Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1938

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From layer to layer the shell is removed by analytical algorithms, until finally the invariant is exposed. It is interesting that the path is so complicated precisely because of polymorphism, which hides the essence of almost every object like a peel. Even semantic constructions are polymorphic in word configurations and hide the context.
 
mytarmailS:

Anyway, my friends, patterns do exist, you just need to be able to see them, and algorithms can see them better than humans.)

I don't think it's an accident...


even without using neuronics, you can make a much more accurate indicator

and this one is slow.

and it seems to me that the crossing of the waves on the screen will coincide

i.e. the buy/sell signal will signal with one second accuracy

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Even without using neuronics, you can make the indicator much more accurate

and this one is slow.

and it seems to me that the crossing of the MAs on this screen will coincide

where there's a buy/sell signal, the MAs will signal accurate to within seconds.

show me entries from the bars and at crossings that would be signals as on the screen


I am waiting very much

 
mytarmailS:

But show me inputs from the wagons and at crossings that would be signals as on the screen


I am waiting very much

1938 pages of discussion of the MO technology to get a little chance to earn something in Forex?))) Improve the technology already, connoisseurs, patent it and you'll be the richest people. As they used to say in one famous movie "Savages, you want to cry". :))))
 
( Read Konow:
1938 pages of discussion of MO technology to get a small chance to make something on forex?))) Improve the technology already, connoisseurs, patent it and you'll be the richest people. As they used to say in one famous movie "Savages, you want to cry". :))))

Peter, they just don't know that

No indicator, even the most accurate one, will help in trading.

You need a head for trading.

I gave you an example:

super-indicator signals BUY!

the neuronics accepted, the buy opened

the quotes were calculated, moved the mouse cursor and shifted the price down

so what?

as long as they don't realize that this is the system they are dealing with, they'll keep losing

if they think about how not to lose, then maybe they'll get something

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

So what?

Yes!!! You're a blabbermouth, show me your mom's mashka, mom's trader

 
mytarmailS:

You're a blabbermouth, show me your mama's trader.

oh don't be ridiculous, finish your neuron plummer!

good luck!

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Oh don't be ridiculous, finish your neuron plummer

Good luck!

you're not responsible for your words, are you?

 
mytarmailS:

Show me your bags, or are you an idiot? Don't you answer for your words?

Take it and put it on.

You have the original chart.

and don't be offended, it'll be just like I said.

the most unwanted action in automation is testing, because disappointment in the work done is the harshest feeling
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

take it and overlay it.

You have the original chart.

and don't be offended, it will be like I said

you're dumber than the wall you're sitting against, the crossover can't be at extrema in the trailer ...

you, take your peter and go optimize the stochastics, that's all you can do ...

good luck adabolic

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