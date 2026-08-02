Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1946
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Your comrades don't know the meaning of the word. You're the smartest one here now.)
You haven't been out of here yet, have you?
Look how I can program in MQL:
Wooooow, coolaasn ....
Now show me how you train the net.
what do you mean by "inputs"?
What you feed the nets.
You haven't fallen out of here yet?
Nah, I'm having fun here.))
Woooooow, coolaaaasn ....
Now show me how you train the net.
So that's why I participate in the branch - to learn)).
So that's why I participate in the branch - to learn)).
Months of reflection? Aahahahaha go eat your soup, your mom already made it ...
Well, it's kind of like ripping his cuckoo off..... if I understand it correctly... :-)
There is a common language of association here. ))) What do I have to explain to you? God forbid I should say a clever word, but your thoughts will go in the other direction.)
What you feed the nets.
Everything is also relinked there above
here, in the second line, In changes not only In, but also Out
you should avoid such assignments if possible to avoid confusion when a change in one variable implies a change in the other one
Everyone curses C++ for references but python decided to go further and put them everywhere.
Studying the tsmp package
Interesting stuff, something like state recognition in a hidden Markov model
I don't know how to use it but I'll keep it in mind...
function
https://sites.google.com/site/snippetfinderinfo/