Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1946

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Retrog Konow:

Your comrades don't know the meaning of the word. You're the smartest one here now.)

You haven't been out of here yet, have you?

 
Tag Konow:

Look how I can program in MQL:

Wooooow, coolaasn ....

Now show me how you train the net.

 
Evgeny Dyuka:
what do you mean by "inputs"?

What you feed the nets.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

You haven't fallen out of here yet?

Nah, I'm having fun here.))

 
mytarmailS:

Woooooow, coolaaaasn ....

Now show me how you train the net.

So that's why I participate in the branch - to learn)).

 
Tag Konow:

So that's why I participate in the branch - to learn)).

Months of reflection? Aahahahaha go eat your soup, your mom already made it ...

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Well, it's kind of like ripping his cuckoo off..... if I understand it correctly... :-)

There is a common language of association here. ))) What do I have to explain to you? God forbid I should say a clever word, but your thoughts will go in the other direction.)

 
Rorschach:

What you feed the nets.

Nothing productive came up, at first I was just trying to find out what works best, but then I gave up, it was too tedious. It seems like TensorBoard may help. I haven't worked it out yet, if you'll get into it, please let me know if you set it up.
TensorBoard  |  TensorFlow
TensorBoard  |  TensorFlow
  • www.tensorflow.org
TensorBoard fournit les solutions de visualisation et les outils nécessaires aux tests de machine learning : Suivi et visualisation de métriques telles que la perte et la justesse Visualisation du graphe de modèle (opérations et couches) Affichage d'histogrammes de pondérations, de biais ou d'autres Tensors au fur et à mesure de leur évolution...
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Everything is also relinked there above

here, in the second line, In changes not only In, but also Out

you should avoid such assignments if possible to avoid confusion when a change in one variable implies a change in the other one

Everyone curses C++ for references but python decided to go further and put them everywhere.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Studying the tsmp package

Interesting stuff, something like state recognition in a hidden Markov model

I don't know how to use it but I'll keep it in mind...

function

find_snippet()

https://sites.google.com/site/snippetfinderinfo/

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