Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1950
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The main thing is not to lose face.)
That's what I'm talking about.
Learn not to lose, not to look for an entrance to the deal.
Not to lose is to earn
You've been traumatized. See a psychiatrist or something. I don't want to add to your trauma. Stay out of the way.
That's what I'm talking about.
Learn not to lose, but not to look for an entrance to the deal.
Not to lose is to earn
Nonsense. Not to lose is to sit on the fence, where you can't make money either. There is no sense in this statement....
Misha, with your brain, turn off the robot
not to lose is to make money
You open a trade, it goes into deficit,
The question is how to do it.
you'll figure out how to do it and turn the robot on.
You can't do it by hand.
this is the grail
Misha, with your brain, turn off the robot
"The main thing is not to lose. It's self-deception....
Who would argue) but it's not about the face)
So, have you tried reducing anything?
So, have you tried reducing anything?
Summer. Lots of other things to do. I'll experiment in the future when I have time.
I want to try to pull the values of input layer weights, I need to look how.
For a network with 1 neuron and 100 inputs. On the left all inputs, in the center the last 10. On the right 10 neurons 100 inputs.
The same network is heavily over-trained.
Weights for the grid to intersect with ma(100) 100 inputs on the left, ma(50) 100 inputs on the right.