Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1941

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Maxim Dmitrievsky:

or don't give it anything, it searches for patterns of different lengths (windows) and shows the best sets in the picture

that's very good...

what's the name of this function?

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

I'm learning python (I'm reading a pink book), there in the very beginning the difference between dynamic and static languages and the difference equals reference from copy assignment. It's a cool language. Especially after BASIC)))))

It seems to be all familiar, but the behavior is different, it's a shame.

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS:

this is a very good one...

what's the name of this function?

here are 3 different best patterns (in subwindows, red) and their neighbors black (similar)

it's without a pattern, he found it by himself

profile, figures= mp.analyze(fr_prices)

mp_profile, mp_figures= mp.analyze(fr_prices,windows=150)


I don't really understand all of the functionality

 
Retrog Konow:
Sure. Do you know what an invariant is? Polymorphism (multiformity), Object, Form, have you heard of it? )

What are you "pushing" on here? - Methods of "extracting" the invariant from under the polymorphic shell of the Object. That's how you identify it within an environment. You apply mathematical and algorithmic tools.

But, abstract, philosophical thinking to understand this is not enough. And if you understood it, you would improve the methods of processing the shell (arrays of related data from the forms of the object phenomenon) and open up much more distant financial horizons).

Improve the MO itself and you'll be happy).

Why these generalizing terms here. They distract from the essence of the task of searching for patterns and therefore are unnecessary. And so, yes, it is true, and it is true in general for NS and IR as a whole, but only without benefit for local problems. And not in this thread.

 
Konow:
Of course. Do you know what an invariant is? Polymorphism (multiformity), Object, Form, have you heard? )

What are you "pushing" on here? - Methods of "extracting" the invariant from under the polymorphic shell of the Object. That's how you identify it within an environment. You apply mathematical and algorithmic tools.

But, abstract, philosophical thinking to understand this is not enough. And if you understood it, you would improve the methods of processing the shell (arrays of related data from the forms of the object phenomenon) and open up much more distant financial horizons).

Improve the MO itself and you'll be happy).

Wow, this guy has brains, it's obvious, he knows such incomprehensible words... I can see he has experience, he knows zen and teaches others...

Probably, you have a solution in the form of a robot or a market analysis, as a result of intellectual development?

Maybe you can show me your work, or your mother does not allow?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

here are 3 different best patterns (in subwindows, red) and their neighbors black (similar)

this is without any pattern, he found it by himself

profile, figures= mp.analyze(fr_prices)

mp_profile, mp_figures= mp.analyze(fr_prices,windows=150)


I don't really understand all the functionality

Can it search for multidimensional series?

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mytarmailS:

Does it know how to search for multidimensional series?

I don't think so.

 
mytarmailS:

Does it know how to look for multivariate series?

Why? The series of different TFs can still be combined into one. or for what else?

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Why are these generalizing terms here? They distance from the essence of the task of searching patterns and therefore are unnecessary. And so, yes, it is true, and true in general for NS and MO in general, but only without benefit for the tasks here. And not in this thread.

Perhaps without benefit, if we take it as an axiom, that the benefit is a monetary reward from the forex.
 
Retrog Konow:
Perhaps without benefit, if one takes as an axiom that the benefit is the monetary reward of forex.

No, see right through Perelman is simply the truth. But the length of the review vector with your terms increases. In the study of anything, generalizations are needed when there are more than 2 questions. There is only one. So you don't need one.

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