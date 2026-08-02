Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1941
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or don't give it anything, it searches for patterns of different lengths (windows) and shows the best sets in the picture
that's very good...
what's the name of this function?
I'm learning python (I'm reading a pink book), there in the very beginning the difference between dynamic and static languages and the difference equals reference from copy assignment. It's a cool language. Especially after BASIC)))))
It seems to be all familiar, but the behavior is different, it's a shame.
this is a very good one...
what's the name of this function?
here are 3 different best patterns (in subwindows, red) and their neighbors black (similar)
it's without a pattern, he found it by himself
profile, figures= mp.analyze(fr_prices)
I don't really understand all of the functionality
Sure. Do you know what an invariant is? Polymorphism (multiformity), Object, Form, have you heard of it? )
Why these generalizing terms here. They distract from the essence of the task of searching for patterns and therefore are unnecessary. And so, yes, it is true, and it is true in general for NS and IR as a whole, but only without benefit for local problems. And not in this thread.
Of course. Do you know what an invariant is? Polymorphism (multiformity), Object, Form, have you heard? )
Wow, this guy has brains, it's obvious, he knows such incomprehensible words... I can see he has experience, he knows zen and teaches others...
Probably, you have a solution in the form of a robot or a market analysis, as a result of intellectual development?
Maybe you can show me your work, or your mother does not allow?
here are 3 different best patterns (in subwindows, red) and their neighbors black (similar)
this is without any pattern, he found it by himself
profile, figures= mp.analyze(fr_prices)
I don't really understand all the functionality
Can it search for multidimensional series?
Does it know how to search for multidimensional series?
I don't think so.
Does it know how to look for multivariate series?
Why? The series of different TFs can still be combined into one. or for what else?
Why are these generalizing terms here? They distance from the essence of the task of searching patterns and therefore are unnecessary. And so, yes, it is true, and true in general for NS and MO in general, but only without benefit for the tasks here. And not in this thread.
Perhaps without benefit, if one takes as an axiom that the benefit is the monetary reward of forex.
No, see right through Perelman is simply the truth. But the length of the review vector with your terms increases. In the study of anything, generalizations are needed when there are more than 2 questions. There is only one. So you don't need one.