Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1932
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
no package is needed, where is it written?
Non-finite entries in the input matrix>>> Non-finite entries in the input matrix
maybe there is an inf
You messed up something with the data. Maybe you should try to work out a simple syntax and then train your models.
Try to apply this to the data before you train the model
X is a matrix with predictors
5k views, ala village
any luck with your own thing, city? )
Try to apply this to the data before training the model
X - matrix with predictors
Did you manage to complete your device, city? )
No, no one helps, only nudges
no package is needed, where is it written?
Non-finite entries in the input matrix>>> Non-finite entries in the input matrix
maybe there is an inf
You screwed up something with the data. Maybe you should try to understand elementary syntax and only after that you should train your models.
What I messed up - I gave the column with the closing pricesI am attaching the data, help me understand, please.
What did I do wrong - gave the column with closing prices
I must have screwed up(( type in the commands I gave you
I must have screwed up something(( type in the commands I gave you.
Error in x2set(Xsub, n_neighbors, metric, nn_method = nn_sub, n_trees, : Non-finite entries in the input matrix
But, maybe I put it in the wrong place?
What is the 0.001 - what is the meaning of this?
But maybe I put it in the wrong place?
No, you didn't))
You want to manipulate "X" before it was created
do it like this.
What's 0.001 - what's the meaning?
the size of the knee in points or something, depending on the number of digits
you do not know what is what, look :
we see that this is a TTR packet.
write it in the console.
get help
Not there ))
You want to manipulate "X" before it was created
do it like this
the size of the X knee in points or whatever, depending on the number of digits.
you don't know what is what, look :
we see that this is a TTR packet.
write it in the console.
get help.
Yeah, the next thing was rustling around and I got this
If I have a step change price of 1, then I should change 0.001 to e.g. 100?
I changed it to 100.
Yeah, it went on and on, and I got this
If I have a step change price 1, then I need to change 0.001 to for example 100?
Play with change parameter
Play with the change parameter
Got this picture from the last results - 4 clear clusters
Earlier you talked about some numerical values to evaluate the results - what numbers do you suggest to look at?