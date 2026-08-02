Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1874
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there's a comma separator
first hundred
second hundred.
I don't see anything abnormal.
made a cut like this from 5 o'clock to 6 o'clock
first hundred
second hundred
I don't see anything abnormal.
I did a cut like this from 5:00 to 6:00.
but look at the curves at 2 o'clock at once.
I'm getting a skew between the hours.
or is there 24 values in each?
and look at the curves in two hours at once
I have a skew between the hours.or is there 24 values each?
it's true! 24 values in each...
12 5-minute marks of the 5th hour and 12 5-minute marks of the 6th hour together make one row of 24 marks.
it is so! 24 values in each...
12 5-minutes of the 5th hour and 12 5-minutes of the 6th hour together make one row of 24 values.
Why by hundreds? draw it all at once, there's a skew somewhere at the end, I think.
Why by the hundreds? Draw it all at once, there's a skew somewhere at the end, I think.
because there's too many lines, you can't see anything...
here's the whole thing.
-----------------------
You messed up when you created the dataset for the clusters.
because there are too many lines, you can't see anything...
Here it is all at once.
-----------------------
Something you messed up when you created the dataset for the clusters.
Got it... thanks.
P.S. the number of hours in the dataset is different
5-hour clock: 139
6 hours: 140
somewhere an hour is missing or an hour is extra.
I do not know why you have it straight, probably the package itself does something
solution: reindex the dateframe at 5 min, add NaN in place of the missing bars. Do fillNa on the closest values. Finally %)
Got it... thanks
I also have a different number of 5 and 6 o'clock, but everything works fine, it seems.
vector with hrs hours
code - if it is 5 o'clock then take the index from this place and add 24 hours, those take the full two hours, and output the result
we get
everything works properly, I don't know what's wrong there
I also have a different number of 5 and 6 o'clock, but everything works fine, like.
vector with hrs hours
code - if it is 5 o'clock, then we take indexes from this place and add 24 hours, those take two full-fledged hours, and output the result
we get
Everything is working properly, I don't know what's wrong with it.
Why do you divide the two by the length of the dataframe in the cycle? ) I do not understand the scribbles R, unfortunatelyIf the number of hours is different (and it can be different because of omissions), then getting rows in the loop leads to shifts. I.e. an hour of one day and an hour of another day are taken, for example. Or some 5-minutes are missing, so the shift will be by 5 minutes of one hour from another.
why do you divide the two by the length of the dataframe in the loop? ) I don't understand R's scribbles, unfortunately
I don't divide any twos there.
For example:
2 :10 means - take 2 to 10 == 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10