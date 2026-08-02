Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1867
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Where to read the description? That's an interesting thought)
Description of what? I don't really get it.
Any introductory course on OOP, starts either with an example of fauna, or with an example of people.
And to understand the poor explanation of the lecturers, google pictures like this
There was a picture somewhere, just for OOP. I can't find it now.
There was a full scheme of it.
And if for the description of the tree, it's just my example, my fantasy.
I was just looking at the tree on the street, and mentally laid out the tree and its inhabitants, the constructor, fields, methods, inheritance :))
agree
In the Internet, there is practically a chorus of articles about how not a single neuron has helped to make money
and even here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/346008
Well, that's too abrupt) MO and neural networks work in certain tasks. In Forex it is unlikely that anything can be reproduced on a home computer except a history tutorial. But power is growing. Clusters with a couple thousand cores and maximum RAM per core are not available yet, but it is a matter of time. Overkill and, moreover, full overkill will never be cancelled).
Renat Akhtyamov:
I agree
On the web, they practically write in chorus about how not a single neuron has helped to make money
and even here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/346008
I don't know how to explain this, but I'm sure I'll never be able to make any profit if I'm not mistaken.That's why I started this conversation about yellow leaves...
Let's be clear, the money is lost in manual trading. So why are you misleading by insinuating MO?
And, I'm not crying in that thread, but I want to understand the possibility of error control, their timely correction.
Guys, there are hundreds of courses / lectures on the Internet MO, about everything, why do not you watch them, why do you sit here and write this nonsense, your understanding of AMO is not that to zero tends to, it is far in the negative, why do you create tons of these garbage posts that is misinformation???
I have just one word for you.
Let's be clear, the money was drained by manual trading. So why mislead, hinting at the MO?
And, in that topic I am not paying, and I want to understand the possibility of error control, their timely correction.
Well, that's too abrupt) MO and neural networks work in certain tasks. In forex, apart from the tutorial on the history, it is unlikely that you can reproduce anything on your home computer. But power is growing. Clusters with a couple thousand cores and maximum RAM per core are not available yet, but it is a matter of time. As for overshooting, let alone total overshooting, nobody cancelled).
Show me at least one(!) example of making money on neuronics.
It's already many times I turn here with it
The first thing that begins the development of any strategy is not how to make money, but how not to lose.
Everyone is strong in theory here.
What the fuck is your excuse? How do you explain which words seemed to you to be a lie?
to whom???? ))) !!!
You just found out a couple of days ago that the model must be trained by looking at predictions from new data, in other words, to validate it, but you don't even know such a word))
It was a revelation for you))) It's like being an expert in neural networks for 5 years and then hearing the term "artificial neuron" for the first time today.
And there are over 90% of such experts here
Who here what to explain?
There are less than 5 people in this thread who really know what they're talking about, and you're definitely not there
to whom???? ))) !!!
You just found out a couple of days ago that the model must be trained by looking at predictions from new data, i.e. validate, but you don't even know such a word))
It was a revelation for you))) It's like being an expert in neural networks for 5 years and then hearing the term "artificial neuron" for the first time today.
And there are over 90% of such experts here
Who here what to explain?
There's less than 5 people in this thread who actually know what they're talking about, and you're definitely not there.
I'm sorry, are you confusing me with someone else? Would you be so kind as to quote what I said!!!!
In training, when an area other than the training area is used for analysis, this is the new data for the network, isn't it? But excuse me, isn't that section called the "Test section"? Or am I confused?
I'm sorry, are you confusing me with someone else? Would you be so kind as to quote my words!!!!
In training, when an area other than the training area is used for analysis, this is the new data for the network, isn't it? But excuse me, isn't that section called the "Test section"? Or am I confused???
on#18535 read expert...
Better yet, read a book...I won't waste any more time