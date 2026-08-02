Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1878
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I don't understand. Did you open the Expert Advisor at any time, wait until the minutes show 61 and then copy the five-minute clocks? It starts counting time at zero o'clock in the Strategy Tester.
That's the only answer I expected. I especially liked your associations. For me, I would have banged a Chinese woman and an Orthodox woman once or twice or three times without a break, and then, after the break, I would have banged her a couple more times. What can you say, such a guy :-) But thanks in general!!!
Man, what a heat wave we have started, I hate it :-( Although I'm waiting for it like manna from heaven. Good that it will be gone in two more weeks, then it rains and snows....
In the code we defined what time it is now, if it is the 2nd, we use the number of the cluster, which is counted by the quotations of the 1st hour. It is elementary
It is clear, hence the question. We got up at 3 without a minute in the morning, opened at 5 am, counted and copied into an array and called the function. Then at 10-15 you throw the advisor, the second hour will show up at 12 o'clock then. And if at 09-55 the second hour will appear at 11 o'clock.
And the question is, does it make no difference whether it is in the morning or in the evening? It's not clear.
I had one Asian girl... she was beautiful as hell, but there was no understanding. So the orthodox python may suit you better
Yes, better a python in your hand than an Asian girl, hahaa
And well, you can not compare python and R if you do not know any team in R ;)
I'd rather have a python in my hand than an Asian girl.
And well you can not compare python and R if you do not know any team in R ;)
I understand that, hence the question. Got up at 3 without a minute in the morning opened at 5 am counted copied into an array and called the function. Then at 10:15 a.m. we call the Expert Advisor, the second hour will show up at 12 o'clock. And if at 09-55 the second hour will appear at 11 o'clock.
And the question is, does it make no difference whether it is in the morning or in the evening? It is not clear.
In short, I'll do it when I get there.)
Yes, you can not do, the topic is not working)
You don't have to do it, it's not a working topic)
You don't have to do it, it's not a working topic)
Paschimu. Everything is beautiful
1) because it predicts both the current hour (past) and the next hour (future).
This is not good, because we already know the half of the forecast.
2) three clusters too roughly generalize the situation, too roughly...
as you can see from the picture, it is a buy cluster, because the general movement was up, but it was at the first hour, and we trade the second
so we trade the second hour as buy, but it's actually a sell.
And when we predict the suto cluster of the next hour without 0.5 :)