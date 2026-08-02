Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1868
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Everyone here is strong in theory.
What is the goal?
have you already managed to make money?
Reshetov asked the right question on the forum to me - what to do if you went into deficit?
And he was quite intelligent and knew something about neural networks.
The result is unfortunate.
Well, that's too abrupt) MO and neural networks work in certain tasks. In forex, apart from the tutorial on the history, it is unlikely that you can reproduce anything on your home computer. But power is growing. Clusters with a couple thousand cores and maximum RAM per core are not available yet, but it is a matter of time. Overkill and even more so, full overkill has never been cancelled.)
If I suddenly, well suddenly engaged in neurons, I would charge it with the task to crawl out of minus.
That is, I would start immediately with what it ends.
I can support this topic, but tomorrow.
;)
What is the goal?
Have you made any money yet?
Reshetov asked the right question on the forum to me - what should I do if I went into deficit?
And he was very smart and knew something about neural networks.
The result is deplorable.
The purpose of the topic - voiced above.
I learned to gain and lose, so I wonder how to lose less.
ok.
And this is Maxim's code,
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/86386/page1862#comment_17290073
personally reminds me of a digital filter
at#18535 read the expert...
Better yet, read books...I won't waste any more time.
Are you all under the cannabis in the summer? In winter it's understandable - vitamin deficiency.
Well fto, almost combed all the framework, now I have to saw the grails
I'm trying to automate as much as possible. For example, I have an idea to spar trading rules in another mql function, for each cluster
For example, what strategies would you use for each cluster?
according to the type of conditions... if the price of some opening is higher/lower than something (average or deviation), then we do this or that, depending on the predicted cluster
only the 2nd hour is involved in trading, i.e. the right half of the chart
you can generate the whole mql code of the bot
Well fto, almost combed all the framework, now I have to saw the grails
I'm trying to automate as much as possible. For example, I have an idea to spar trading rules in another mql function, for each cluster
For example, what strategies would you use for each cluster?
according to the type of conditions... if the price of some opening is higher/lower than something (average or deviation), then we do this or that, depending on the predicted cluster
only the 2nd hour is involved in trading, i.e. the right half of the chart
You can generate the whole mql code of the bot
Exit and non-exit entry point strategies. Generate through parsing? How long does it take to train?
Well fto, almost combed all the framework, now I have to saw the grails
I'm trying to automate as much as possible. For example, I have an idea to spar trading rules in another mql function, for each cluster
For example, what strategies would you use for each cluster?
according to the type of conditions... if the price of some opening is higher/lower than something (average or deviation), then we do this or that, depending on the predicted cluster
only the 2nd hour is involved in trading, i.e. the right half of the chart
You can even generate the entire mql code of the bot
The main thing here is position support - where to fix profit and how to drawback SL. Entry in the direction of clusters on the rise/decline, a separate strategy for the flat cluster - to the center of 120 mice.