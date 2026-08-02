Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1670

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Mihail Marchukajtes:
What are you talking about here....? What did I miss?

Equi, how are the trades going today?

 
Vizard_:

eqi show me how the bidding is going today?

I'm not going to lie, it's sad. I'm sitting in the middle of buying. I think I'm gonna make it. Why don't you tell me? You're embarrassed? :-)
 
Again, I can't raise the monster machine on Mile, so I trade without Skynet. Just on a hunch, which is not good.... I'll close this position and go back to strict control of the system. I'm getting tired of it :-(.
 

By the way, I was looking for a new keyboard in the back room and found a whole bunch of ammo. I think it's about to open for hunting, I'm definitely going to go shoot at cans.... That's a relief...

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

By the way, I was looking for a new keyboard in the back room and found a whole bunch of ammo. I think it's about to open for hunting, I'm definitely going to go shoot at cans.... That's a relief...

This is not like pissing in your neighbor's shoes.


 

Or, here's another one with a dude who flipped the boat.... Ehhhhh there was a time :-)


How do you self-isolate?

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Again, I can't raise the monster machine on Mile, so I trade without Skynet. Just on a hunch, which is not good.... I will close this position and go back to rigid control of the system. As I'm getting tired of it :-(

What difference does it make, you'll lose anyway...

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

By the way, I was looking for a new keyboard in the back room and found a whole bunch of ammo. I think it's about to open for hunting, I'm definitely going to go shooting at cans.... That's a relief...

Shotgun cartridges or something more interesting?

 
aleger:

Shotgun cartridges or something more interesting?

Not.... Regular 12 gauge buckshot ammo...
 
Vizard_:

What difference does it make, you're going to lose anyway...

No, I won't.
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