Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1670
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What are you talking about here....? What did I miss?
Equi, how are the trades going today?
eqi show me how the bidding is going today?
By the way, I was looking for a new keyboard in the back room and found a whole bunch of ammo. I think it's about to open for hunting, I'm definitely going to go shoot at cans.... That's a relief...
By the way, I was looking for a new keyboard in the back room and found a whole bunch of ammo. I think it's about to open for hunting, I'm definitely going to go shoot at cans.... That's a relief...
This is not like pissing in your neighbor's shoes.
Or, here's another one with a dude who flipped the boat.... Ehhhhh there was a time :-)
How do you self-isolate?
Again, I can't raise the monster machine on Mile, so I trade without Skynet. Just on a hunch, which is not good.... I will close this position and go back to rigid control of the system. As I'm getting tired of it :-(
What difference does it make, you'll lose anyway...
By the way, I was looking for a new keyboard in the back room and found a whole bunch of ammo. I think it's about to open for hunting, I'm definitely going to go shooting at cans.... That's a relief...
Shotgun cartridges or something more interesting?
Shotgun cartridges or something more interesting?
What difference does it make, you're going to lose anyway...