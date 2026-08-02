Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1671

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Mihail Marchukajtes:
Not.... A regular 12 gauge shotgun...

Two barrels or a machine gun? Have they banned spring hunting?

 
aleger:

Two barrels or a machine gun?


MTS 21-12.

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

MTS 21-12

Did you make the magazine extension?

 
aleger:

You didn't do an extension?

No, I didn't do anything.
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
No, I haven't done anything.

The picture is great, and the iron is great, in the work already been?

 
aleger:

The picture is great, and the iron is great, in the work already been?

Well, of course. It shoots well. You can shoot in bursts, it's perfect for ducks :-)
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Of course. It shoots well. You can shoot in bursts, just for ducks :-)

That's for sure. If there is a lot of game, then very soon you will need a standard extension...

 
Kesha Rutov:

It's okay, what are you risking? Probably a couple hundred bucks at most, and I'm bravely holding a short on the snp500 from 2700 to 2000, at a grand for a hundred points. The way I see it, in the next couple of weeks, there should be a pestilence in the USA like in Italy, only stronger and everything will collapse in spite of the trillions of printed bucks. And damn me if I give weakness and close above 2000!


So where's our friend Innocent? And what happened to the sandpies)))

[Deleted]  
It's a good time to sell, Kesha, as long as there is enough equi, and damn you
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
No, I don't.

Good morning, Master. May the force be with you)))

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