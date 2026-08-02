Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1671
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Not.... A regular 12 gauge shotgun...
Two barrels or a machine gun? Have they banned spring hunting?
Two barrels or a machine gun?
MTS 21-12.
MTS 21-12
Did you make the magazine extension?
You didn't do an extension?
No, I haven't done anything.
The picture is great, and the iron is great, in the work already been?
The picture is great, and the iron is great, in the work already been?
Of course. It shoots well. You can shoot in bursts, just for ducks :-)
That's for sure. If there is a lot of game, then very soon you will need a standard extension...
It's okay, what are you risking? Probably a couple hundred bucks at most, and I'm bravely holding a short on the snp500 from 2700 to 2000, at a grand for a hundred points. The way I see it, in the next couple of weeks, there should be a pestilence in the USA like in Italy, only stronger and everything will collapse in spite of the trillions of printed bucks. And damn me if I give weakness and close above 2000!
So where's our friend Innocent? And what happened to the sandpies)))
No, I don't.
Good morning, Master. May the force be with you)))