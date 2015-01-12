Agents always stopped - page 2
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It's almost the same issue as I first time install MT5 Agent Manager..... :)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11196#comment_1241036
I see your MetaTester server start from 'MetaTester-5' ,,, so where is your MetaTester-1 , 2, 3, 4 ?
Do you run it directly from Windows Menu?...
if it so,, then try run "MetaTester 5 Agent Manager" from inside 'MetaTrader 5 terminal' (under menu Tools or simply Press F6).
If you already found MetaTester-1 , 2,,, ........ you can delete other 'unworking' MetaTester server.
or at first, you may uninstall all listed MetaTester Server (especially MetaTester-5,6,7,8),,, close it.
next, open MT5 terminal,, press F6 to activate MetaTester 5 Agents) ,,,, next, uninstall all listed MetaTester server/service (if any).... and then install new MetaTester Server.
And please let me know what happen next...
Ok I did everything and now things seem a bit better as you can see from the screen, but no IN/OUT traffic, and it is 15 min I am looking the window... is it normal?
Ok I did everything and now things seem a bit better as you can see from the screen, but no IN/OUT traffic, and it is 15 min I am looking the window... is it normal?
well i think it works now... changing from 'fermato' to 'funzionando'.
just like angevoyageur said, be patient.....
Traffic in/out should increase slowly, It takes about more than a week for me to see my PC system displayed on "Setting > Agents" (MQL5.com profile/setting forum)
Don't forget to 'check' "Sell computing resource via MQL5 Community account" (under MQL5 Cloud Network tab)
well i think it works now... changing from 'fermato' to 'funzionando'.
just like angevoyageur said, be patient.....
Traffic in/out should increase slowly, It takes about more than a week for me to see my PC system displayed on "Setting > Agents" (MQL5.com profile/setting forum)
Don't forget to 'check' "Sell computing resource via MQL5 Community account" (under MQL5 Cloud Network tab)
Ok, after 8 hours now I have a movement in IN/OUT but after one hour steps are still 0.. As you can see on the new screen. Is it something I need to wait to I guess, right?
About the "Sell" I think I did it right, as you can see from the other screen but under the name the window shows "The account must be valid otherwise you will offer your agents for free" Is this meaning my account is not correct or is it a normal message?
Thank you for all help!
everything correct..... that text is just a text.
FYI.... you don't have to run your PC 24 hours for 7 days..
everything correct..... that text is just a text.
FYI.... you don't have to run your PC 24 hours for 7 days..
ahah of course not :) however ok, I will wait and see if something into steps is going to change. I will post new result ASAP.
Thank you!
Ok, Everything is working fine and I have already my first profit that I can see on my Agents page inside my profile.
We can close the 3d. Thank you to everybody for the help!