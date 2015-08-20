New to MetaTester 5
Hello everyone, I have some questions about MetaTester 5 which I hope some one could help make more sense of.
I started using MetaTester 5 this week because I was looking for a way to sell some of my computers resources, and have so far made made around .16 points, but I'm curious to know if theres something more I can do. Currently I'm operating on an Intel i5-2500k 3.3ghz running oc 4.5, 8gigs 1333 ddr3 ram, 1tb hdd (350gb left) and from what I understand doesn't matter, 1gb GeForce GTX 560-ti. I have 4 MetaTester Agents running with all 4 services under Normal priority settings, and yet I only see MT5 running a few times (at high/max cpu). I would say I have a general knowledge about computers and MetaTester, but theres a few things that still find me curious.
My first question, what resources help contribute the most to the grid? Would purchasing another 8gb of ram be benefital, or possibly a faster internet connection or solid state drive?
Second question, what exactly is PR? What are some average PR's?
Thanks again for taking the time, and lovely service your offering =)
It is not cost effective to purchase equipment for the MT5 Cloud. The cloud is useful if you have unused resources.
You can find what is PR and more here (tab Payments).
May be this will interest you ?
- cloud.mql5.com
It is not cost effective to purchase equipment for the MT5 Cloud. The cloud is useful if you have unused resources.
You can find what is PR and more here (tab Payments).
May be this will interest you ?
As for your other link, I don't really use anything that would require assistance from the cloud, most of my daily operations are things like facebook games, youtube and some higher end games.
Tho I have been curious about signals, and tho I have read pages of text on signals I can't say I quite understand 100% how they work and how I can get in on possibly selling a signal. I don't really understand how to go about creating a signal, nor have I delt with stocks/currency/etc. Could you possibly give me a quick run down on what thats all about?
Thanks again
Thank you for taking the time to reply angevoyageur, and thanks for the PR link, thought it was a rating system but now I see how its calculated.
As for your other link, I don't really use anything that would require assistance from the cloud, most of my daily operations are things like facebook games, youtube and some higher end games.
Tho I have been curious about signals, and tho I have read pages of text on signals I can't say I quite understand 100% how they work and how I can get in on possibly selling a signal. I don't really understand how to go about creating a signal, nor have I delt with stocks/currency/etc. Could you possibly give me a quick run down on what thats all about?
Thanks again
Big program :-O Before selling a signal, you have to create a trading system. Apart from numerous resources on this site, I can suggest you to learn about trading with Forex.
Hope that's helpful.
- www.babypips.com
Big program :-O Before selling a signal, you have to create a trading system. Apart from numerous resources on this site, I can suggest you to learn about trading with Forex.
Hope that's helpful.
Thanks for replying Ange, sorry I've been away.
I was aware of stock exchanges such as NY but never knew about Forex, looks like quite a bit of schooling too. I would say I'm a fast learner, and have a little knowledge on stocks and such, but not to a real money degree. Most of the stock exchanges I made where in a computer game and I managed to turn a great profit with a few stock tips I learned. Is there an initial investment in order to participate? Or should I just keep reading for the details? lol (late, going to bed soon)
I guess I didn't know as much as I hoped I did lol. I knew there was going to be plenty to learn and I was prepared for it, but I my first thoughts on it where that you created a program code or w,e that your computer would run automatically by itself based on results from the stocks. For some reason, also remember somewhere reading that you need to test it for a month before you should sell it as a signal. I don't know maybe I'm going way over my head with this, if you would please help clarify..
I apologize for all the questions, merely a very curious individual.
And thanks again for your time.
It is not cost effective to purchase equipment for the MT5 Cloud. The cloud is useful if you have unused resources.
You can find what is PR and more here (tab Payments).
May be this will interest you ?
Hi I just download and try MetaTester build 1035.
I already set my MQL5 community account & can see Traffic In/Out showing some kilobytes, but statistic result 0 (zero) ........
My Agent List also empty & there are no task available.
Whats wrong with my MetaTester setting?
Hi I just download and try MetaTester build 1035.
I already set my MQL5 community account & can see Traffic In/Out showing some kilobytes, but statistic result 0 (zero) ........
My Agent List also empty & there are no task available.
Whats wrong with my MetaTester setting?
Hi I just download and try MetaTester build 1035.
I already set my MQL5 community account & can see Traffic In/Out showing some kilobytes, but statistic result 0 (zero) ........
My Agent List also empty & there are no task available.
Whats wrong with my MetaTester setting?
Nothing is wrong. Be patient.
In the cloud not enough work. A lot of competition.
Thanks for answer..... Then I will wait, maybe someday I can join this MetaTester task and find out if this project usefull or not.
and also I hope MQL5 forum have "Thanks" button feature.... and also "posting history" so we can easily look back what we already post before.
I have 4 PCs at home I want to connect to MetaTester.
Untill recently I had no problem with all PCs connected listing all nodes and running fine.
However now my main PC has disconnected even though from my end it shows all nodes running.
Then another PC also went down.
Has something changed in the MetaTesting Software.
I run all PCs on the same account but each PC in the agents list is named as per PC.
Ideas??
Gordii
I have 4 PCs at home I want to connect to MetaTester.
Untill recently I had no problem with all PCs connected listing all nodes and running fine.
However now my main PC has disconnected even though from my end it shows all nodes running.
Then another PC also went down.
Has something changed in the MetaTesting Software.
I run all PCs on the same account but each PC in the agents list is named as per PC.
Ideas??
Gordii
On this page you probably need to un-check "Active last day" which is on the right next to the "Filter" text box :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello everyone, I have some questions about MetaTester 5 which I hope some one could help make more sense of.
I started using MetaTester 5 this week because I was looking for a way to sell some of my computers resources, and have so far made made around .16 points, but I'm curious to know if theres something more I can do. Currently I'm operating on an Intel i5-2500k 3.3ghz running oc 4.5, 8gigs 1333 ddr3 ram, 1tb hdd (350gb left) and from what I understand doesn't matter, 1gb GeForce GTX 560-ti. I have 4 MetaTester Agents running with all 4 services under Normal priority settings, and yet I only see MT5 running a few times (at high/max cpu). I would say I have a general knowledge about computers and MetaTester, but theres a few things that still find me curious.
My first question, what resources help contribute the most to the grid? Would purchasing another 8gb of ram be benefital, or possibly a faster internet connection or solid state drive?
Second question, what exactly is PR? What are some average PR's?
Thanks again for taking the time, and lovely service your offering =)