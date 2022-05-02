problem VPS / EA - page 2
Ok i am already in contact with my retail VPS provider.
And i also had MQ VPS but that was not what i wanted and that is why i decided to search for a better solution.
I'm sorry that from this side we can't give you a solution, but as I said it's not in MQ's hands the decisions or blocks that a retail VPS adopts.
I would appreciate it if you could post in this thread about any solutions your retail VPS provider gives you in case that helps any other readers.
Thank you and good luck! ;-)
You can (have to) buy the products from the market a second time directly from the terminal on your VPS, then you can use them on your VPS - regard it as a second computer with the problem that if the provider changes / upgrades the hardware your purchases might become invalid again.
You decide!
I encounter the exact same issue as Tony1801. The MT journal tab reveals that the MQ servers authenticating product installations reject IP connects using certain TCPIP ports which are the ones being apparently in play for the purpose of product authentication. Also notifications seem to be blocked as these as well create error messages seen in the journal.
I noticed the issue 1st time last Sunday afternoon when I attempted to install a newly purchased MQL5 product on the VPS, which for the very first time didn't work as expected. The server is in use for a 1 year smoothly. The NYCS support team did all they can to check and fix on their side, but the final action seems to be due on the side of MQ. I involved the MQ support team via the link available under user settings/ service desk; a first reply indicated the problem being solved, however I can't confirm this until now as the problems persist, so kindly asked to continue problem resolution.
Trading activity with already installed products seems to run well, so I personally see no need for any fast change of VPS usage strategy. It might be appropriate to stay patient and await further outcomes through the next days.
PS I also tested the proposal by Carl in post #14 - buy a second time. This doesn't work either, as again, the product installation authentication servers can't be reached.
Hi John,
have a look at the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/360101/page5#comment_20262918
Note that not everyone is getting that problem (error 403), so it is not a generic MQ problem.
The possible solution in the link is just that, a possible solution that deserves to be tried and has worked for many.
Personally, my list of purchased products is the same on the web as it is on the VPS terminal I am using.
If I see well that this is the last "official" message in the mentioned post, personally I cannot confirm that the situation has changed on a NYCS VPS. Still same as at the weekend - TCPIP connectivity not running as usual. Hope work to fix continues.