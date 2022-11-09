Share Strategy forex please for beginner - page 2
Yes i have, you can also search on internet lots of indicator you may like M1 TF is current and Weekly, Monthly TF is the Future. LEARN AND MASTER IT.
you mean like...future of the past ? like...for 30 candles ago...present is the future ..right?
sorry. I don't understand ... I would love these indicators... please share
crystal ball is a gambling...
lol Apreciated
when you say " Third Risk no more than 1 % on each one trade" do you mean to set a stoploss at 1%, or do you mean 1% out of the entire capital?
Thanks!
I would say that any strategy that is back tested and that generate 50 % or more winnings is good.
the rest is yourself how much are disciplined to follow the rules used in back testing to get the same results.
second the rrr risk to reward ratio should alwys be more then 1:2 no discussion If its less its no go.
Third Risk no more than 1 % on each one trade.
there are mainly two type of strategies trend follow and reversals
i would say go for any strategy that feature trend following and that has above montioned conditions
cheers
Harmonic patterns, AB=CD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic.
Risk 1-3% of the deposit. If in 1 month of trading you lost 6% of the initial deposit, then you need to stop trading on the selected trading system and review or change it. For beginners, I recommend training on a demo account or on a cent account.
Trendline is the best strategy
Harmonic patterns, AB=CD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic.
You should try two way pending order. Make your TP and SL smaller and u should be able to triumph at every trade.
Trendline is the best strategy
None of these are "strategies"!
A strategy must include details of how to use indicators/price action etc to decide when to enter or exit a trade.
Bollinger bands is an indicator, it is not a strategy.
Pending Orders are not a strategy.
Trendline is not a strategy.
They may all be used as part of a strategy, but they are not strategies themselves!
Using the AB=CD pattern, you can build your own strategy. For example, entry at point D of the pattern. Take profit can be set by one of the points C, B or A. Or use a trailing stop. Stop loss can be taken as any part of the take profit. For example, 0.5 from TP. How to manage risk in order to keep the deposit afloat, I have already said. In the same way, you can come up with a strategy for other signals, including the BB.P.S. Thus, you can make the trading strategy so that it is convenient for you. Or take from the Internet ready.
The trend ends with a classic figure.
Just focus on the higher time-frame, it will give you better result.