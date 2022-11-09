Share Strategy forex please for beginner - page 4
Focus on the higher timeframe. Learn to distinguish whem market is trending or ranging. And don't oversize your trade. Any technical system just pick one (many available) and don't switch too often.
apreciated bang
thanks
NEWBIE >> COMPUTE ANGLE FOR TRENDING. YOU WILL FIND ITs ADVANTAGE BUT THE ANGLE VARIABLE OF CHART CONSTANTLY CHANGE AT MT4/MT5. MT4/MT5 SOFTWARE IS VERY SMART.
Attached strategy >> **Increasing angle increase lot size
**This is only personal suggestion, trade at your own risk.
nice ***
apreciated
Hi, as I'm a beginner, can you explain how to put this strategy into MT5? How to set it? Thanks
correlation between all available instruments with historically strong correlation. For example WTI and Brent, DE30 and F40. determines levels of correlation and automatically at the same time sells strong instruments and buys weak instruments when the correlation between them weakens or diverges beyond a pre-defined level. Once mean reversion (or by opposite signal -pre-defined ) takes place the locked position created by the two orders: buy and sell, must be generally be in profit.
How would you know when if they will correlate or not.. I dont really understand how you use correlation.
I suppose that for example if WTI and Brent correlate, if WTI goes up. Brent will follow and you will buy Brent? Like this should we use correlation?
How would you know when if they will correlate or not.. I dont really understand how you use correlation.
I suppose that for example if WTI and Brent correlate, if WTI goes up. Brent will follow and you will buy Brent? Like this should we use correlation? , let's say in a period of 50 candle the correlation between them is 98% so during the next 50 candle if the correlation became 70% as example you can buy the weaker one in volatility and sell the strongest in the volatility becasue with the mean reversion theory they will back to 98% correlation again and when this happened the net result between the tow trades will be positive.