Jimmy Subagiyo #:

Focus on the higher timeframe. Learn to distinguish whem market is trending or ranging. And don't oversize your trade. Any technical system just pick one (many available) and don't switch too often. 

apreciated bang

thanks

 

NEWBIE >> COMPUTE ANGLE FOR TRENDING. YOU WILL FIND ITs ADVANTAGE BUT THE ANGLE VARIABLE OF CHART CONSTANTLY CHANGE AT MT4/MT5.   MT4/MT5 SOFTWARE IS VERY SMART.

Attached strategy >> **Increasing angle increase lot size

**This is only personal suggestion, trade at your own risk. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Angle_Tool.mq4 |
//|                                                       TAN EK KUN |
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "TAN EK KUN"
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

#property strict
//--- description
#property description "Script draws \"Trend Line By Angle\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters of the script
input string          InpName="Trend";     // Line name
input int             InpDate1=100;         // 1 st point's date, %
input int             InpPrice1=95;        // 1 st point's price, %
input int             InpAngle=0;          // Line's slope angle
input color           InpColor=clrRed;     // Line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // Line style
input int             InpWidth=1;          // Line width
input bool            InpBack=false;       // Background line
input bool            InpSelection=true;   // Highlight to move
input bool            InpRayRight=true;    // Line's continuation to the right
input bool            InpHidden=true;      // Hidden in the object list
input long            InpZOrder=0;         // Priority for mouse click

string symbol="GBPCHF+";
string LLS_Period="PERIOD_H1";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a trend line by angle                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendByAngleCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                        const string          name="TrendLine",  // line name
                        const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                        datetime              time=0,            // point time
                        double                price=0,           // point price
                        datetime              time2=0,            // point time2
                        double                price2=0,           // point price2
                        const double          angle=45.0,        // slope angle
                        const color           clr=clrRed,        // line color
                        const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style
                        const int             width=1,           // line width
                        const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                        const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move
                        const bool            ray_right=true,    // line's continuation to the right
                        const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                        const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- create the second point to facilitate dragging the trend line by mouse
   //datetime time2=0;
   //double   price2=0;
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set
   //ChangeTrendEmptyPoints(time,price,time2,price2);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create a trend line using 2 points
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,sub_window,time,price,time2,price2))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- change trend line's slope angle; when changing the angle, coordinates of the second
//--- point of the line are redefined automatically according to the angle's new value
   //ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- set line color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set line style
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set line width
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of continuation of the line's display to the right
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete the trend line                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,       // chart's ID
                 const string name="TrendLine") // line name
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- delete a trend line
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   long a = ChartOpen(symbol,LLS_Period);
//--- number of visible bars in the chart window
   int bars2=(int)ChartGetInteger(a,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- price array size
   int accuracy2=1000;
//--- arrays for storing the date and price values to be used
//--- for setting and changing line anchor points' coordinates
   datetime date2[];

//--- memory allocation
   ArrayResize(date2,bars2);

//--- fill the array of dates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(ChartSymbol(a),LLS_Period,0,bars2,date2)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }

//--- define points for drawing the line
   
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars2-1)/100;
   //Alert(date2[0]);  
//--- create a trend line
   //if(!TrendByAngleCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],InpAngle,InpColor,InpStyle,
   if(!TrendByAngleCreate(a,InpName,0,date2[d1],MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK),iTime(Symbol(),Period(),200),iClose(Symbol(),Period(),200),InpAngle,InpColor,InpStyle,
      InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- redraw the chart and wait for 1 second
   //ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
   if (ObjectGetDouble(a,InpName,OBJPROP_ANGLE,0) < 180)
      {
         double delta= (180-ObjectGetDouble(a,InpName,OBJPROP_ANGLE,0))*-1; 
         Alert(symbol+":downtrend");
         Alert(delta);
         Alert("Ori:"+ObjectGetDouble(a,InpName,OBJPROP_ANGLE,0));
         
      }
   if (ObjectGetDouble(a,InpName,OBJPROP_ANGLE,0) > 180)
      {
         double delta= ObjectGetDouble(a,InpName,OBJPROP_ANGLE,0)-180; 
         Alert(symbol+":uptrend");
         Alert(delta);  
         Alert("Ori:"+ObjectGetDouble(a,InpName,OBJPROP_ANGLE,0));
      }

  
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//--- delete from the chart
   //TrendDelete(0,InpName);
   //ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 second of delay
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }
 
Tan Ek Kun #:

nice ***
apreciated

 
Tan Ek Kun #:

Hi, as I'm a beginner, can you explain how to put this strategy into MT5? How to set it? Thanks
 
Study market structure and enter when price is at a discount relative to structure. With this and good money management (cut losers short , let winners run, dont let winners become losers), you will do very well.
 
Multi timeframe analysis is one of the many best strategies out there. Basically it's just going to the monthly timeframe down to the M15 timeframe for Analysis
 
Antonino Aragona #:
Hi, as I'm a beginner, can you explain how to put this strategy into MT5? How to set it? Thanks
Suggest you to put a job card on freelance section to ask for developer to work for you. 
 
correlation between all available instruments with historically strong correlation. For example WTI and Brent, DE30 and F40. determines levels of correlation and automatically at the same time sells strong instruments and buys weak instruments when the correlation between them weakens or diverges beyond a pre-defined level. Once mean reversion (or by opposite signal -pre-defined ) takes place the locked position created by the two orders: buy and sell, must be generally be in profit. 
 
algo900 #:
correlation between all available instruments with historically strong correlation. For example WTI and Brent, DE30 and F40. determines levels of correlation and automatically at the same time sells strong instruments and buys weak instruments when the correlation between them weakens or diverges beyond a pre-defined level. Once mean reversion (or by opposite signal -pre-defined ) takes place the locked position created by the two orders: buy and sell, must be generally be in profit. 

How would you know when if they will correlate or not.. I dont really understand how you use correlation.

I suppose that for example if WTI and Brent correlate, if WTI goes up. Brent will follow and you will buy Brent? Like this should we use correlation?  

 
Daniel Cioca #:

How would you know when if they will correlate or not.. I dont really understand how you use correlation.

I suppose that for example if WTI and Brent correlate, if WTI goes up. Brent will follow and you will buy Brent? Like this should we use correlation? , let's say in a period of 50 candle the correlation between them is 98% so during the next 50 candle if the correlation became 70% as example you can buy the weaker one in volatility and sell the strongest in the volatility becasue with the mean reversion theory they will back to 98% correlation again and when this happened the net result between the tow trades will be positive.

let's say in a period of 50 candle the correlation between them is 98% so during the next 50 candle if the correlation became 70% as example you can buy the weaker one in volatility and sell the strongest in the volatility becasue with the mean reversion theory they will back to 98% correlation again and when this happened the net result between the tow trades will be positive.
