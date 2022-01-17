Can't subscribe signal - error message
It is the warning only, and it was stated that it may be more good for you to use same broker with same account type with signal provider.
And you should accept all the symbols in the Market Watch of your Metatrader for example (because it is written that you do not have EURUSD in your trading account in Metatrader ...
This is the instructions about how to subscribe:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
it has to be a forex one as mentioned above.
the issue seems to be with your broker. are you sure they offer all those symbols?
They do. I'm using ICMarkets and last month I had already subscribed to two different signals. The only difference I see is the server used.
I reached out to ICMarket and they say that the issue is with MT5 and I should reach out to them. MSQL5 tells me to contact the broker. I keep being bounced around..
the issue seems to be with your broker. are you sure they offer all those symbols?
Thank you, Sergey.
I had already subscribed to two other signals and didn't face any issue. One of the signal providers told me to ignore the warning but I can't even over rise it as when I still click to subscribe and make the payment, it automatically takes me to the signals' providers overview page.
I clicked the option to allow algorithmic trading and then I was already able to subscribe. Not sure if this was the only difference between now and before.
So what could it be?
I see on the Show Symbol List that I have no symbols associated with it. How can I add them?
Here
Here
This is not right, your trading account shouldn't have only custom symbols.
Do you used the broker provided MT5 terminal or you use another?
Download the broker provided MT5 terminal from your broker's downloads area and login into your trading account again.
I'm trying to subscribe to signals but keep receiving an error message (attached).
Can someone please advise what to do? I have managed to subscribe 2 other signals but can't any longer.