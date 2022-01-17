Can't subscribe signal - error message - page 2

Eleni Anna Branou #:

This is not right, your trading account shouldn't have only custom symbols.

Do you used the broker provided MT5 terminal or you use another?

Download the broker provided MT5 terminal from your broker's downloads area and login into your trading account again.

It's the same broker (ICMarket) but with a different server ICMarketsSC-MT5 Vs  ICMarketsSC-MT502


I also see that on the bottom right I can never connect to the network



 
duarteb #:

Ask your broker, is not right to have only custom symbols in your MT5 >> Symbols window.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Ask your broker, is not right to have only custom symbols in your MT5 >> Symbols window.

OK, it's done. It seems that it was an issue with the  ICMarketsSC-MT502 . It wasn't registering.


Thanks a lot

