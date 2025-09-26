i have no connection in all servers in mt5 why? - page 2
Still no connection...
Why do you need MetaQuotes-Demo connection?
Are you beta tester of new builds of MT5?
if yes so - wait.
Because this MetaQuotes-Demo connection is completely useless in case you are not beta tester of new MT5 build.
Fixed.
Sorry for any inconvenience caused this issue.
i have a problem to connect MT5 to the internet
If you have internet so you can easy connect MT5 to internet by creating demo or real/live account with any broker for that.
----------------------
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. Broker selection - the thread with some advices
5. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Hello,
I’m experiencing an issue where the server status on the MT5 platform shows as ‘n/a’. I’ve attached an image for reference. Additionally, when attempting to update a Python script, I occasionally cannot access the account information—it alternates between being accessible and showing ‘n/a’.
Could you please advise on how to resolve this? Thank you.
Good evening...please assist my connection is sitting on 0/0 KB. What does this mean and how can it be resolved and trades are not running.
I had the same. Needed to first 'create a new account' as shown below, then I had connection and was logged in!
If it is affecting all accounts and all brokers, then obviously you have a network issue on your end, be that your computer, your local network, your ISP or something else.
Also review the error messages given in your Journal log, and if you wish for further comments, then post the full Journal log using the Code button (Alt-S).