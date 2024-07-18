VPS signal is 0/0kb
Hi Sergey,
Yes its MetaTrader VPS. And my MT5 trading screen on my computer stops at 26th June. See the screenshot.
Hi Sergey,
Yes its MetaTrader VPS. And my MT5 trading screen on my computer stops at 26th June. See the screenshot.
Your MT5 trading screen/charts has nothing to do with this VPS.
Because MQL5 VPS is the other MT5 installed on the other computer in cloud.
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You should check your trading account (in case of the issue with connection of your MT5 to your trading account on your local Metatrader).
Besides, if you provided migration/synchronization your local Metatrader with this "Metatrader in cloud" (with MQL5 VPS) so you can check VPS logs/journals for possible error or to be sure that everything is fine.
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i have 3 account running on 3 VPS, 2 are working fine but 1 of them stop working since June. I've contact the broker,everything seems fine on their end.
My VPS subs still valid, but it just froze from 26th June till today.
Anyone have any ideas whats going on?