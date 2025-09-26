i have no connection in all servers in mt5 why?
Same here in Toronto.
i have no connection in all servers in mt5 how can i solve this problem? I have already tried to change the server but i have solve nothing and i can't trade.The indicator in the right down of the mt5 page is always on 0/0kb
check/read here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287662 ( related to that topic)
No Connection, which means your platform isn’t connected to the correct server and not getting any price quotes. try re-login to your trading account to set up a connection. there are many reasons for no connection:
Its not connecting to any off the severs.
I can connect to the servers except MetaQuotes-Demo server:
And any other servers are working.
I think - it is just an issue with MetaQuotes-Demo server only.
I think - they are fixing something on their server, and this server will work after that.
By the way, the traders are using this MetaQuotes-Demo server in two cases:
- to update Metatrader to new build,
and
- to test beta versions of Metatrader (many users like to test beta builds of Metatrader),
- and MetaQuotes-Demo server is not used for any other cases (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).
So, if the servers of brokers are working with not a problem, and if the updates MetaTrader to new builds are working with MetaQuotes-Demo server (my Metatrader was updated to new build with this "not connection to MetaQuotes-Demo server") so - it is not a problem at all.
