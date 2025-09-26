i have no connection in all servers in mt5 why?

New comment
 
i have no connection in all servers in mt5 how can i solve this problem? I have already tried to change the server but i have solve nothing and i can't trade.The indicator in the right down of the mt5 page is always on 0/0kb
 

Same here in Toronto.

 
DanieleBosi:
i have no connection in all servers in mt5 how can i solve this problem? I have already tried to change the server but i have solve nothing and i can't trade.The indicator in the right down of the mt5 page is always on 0/0kb
I also having problems connecting with MT5
 
Are the severs down, i cant connect to any severs at all.
 

 check/read here  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287662 ( related to that topic)



No Connection, which means your platform isn’t connected to the correct server and not getting any price quotes. try re-login to your trading account to set up a connection. there are many reasons for no connection: 
* check my internet connection,
* possibilities are in the server problem,
* check server broker is correct.

Try, run the app as an administrator, 
we have to wait for the reconnect this connection and when it connects again hopefully then it will never disconnect again
Metatrader 5 - No Connection To Trading Server
Metatrader 5 - No Connection To Trading Server
  • 2018.11.04
  • www.mql5.com
I have an issue when trying to login my account into binary.com server...
 
Mosleur Rahaman Riad #:

 check/read here  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287662 ( related to that topic)



No Connection, which means your platform isn’t connected to the correct server and not getting any price quotes. try re-login to your trading account to set up a connection. there are many reasons for no connection: 
* check my internet connection,
* possibilities are in the server problem,
* check server broker is correct.

Try, run the app as an administrator, 
we have to wait for the reconnect this connection and when it connects again hopefully then it will never disconnect again

Its not connecting to any off the severs.

 
Shiping Guo #:

Same here in Toronto.

Shiping Guo #:

Same here in Toronto.

in myanmar also
 
Jackson Trades #:

Its not connecting to any off the severs.

I can connect to the servers except MetaQuotes-Demo server:

---------------- 

And any other servers are working.
I think - it is just an issue with MetaQuotes-Demo server only.

----------------

I think - they are fixing something on their server, and this server will work after that.

By the way, the traders are using this MetaQuotes-Demo server in two cases:

  • to update Metatrader to new build,
    and
  • to test beta versions of Metatrader (many users like to test beta builds of Metatrader),

  • and MetaQuotes-Demo server is not used for any other cases (because MetaQuotes is not a broker).

----------------

So, if the servers of brokers are working with not a problem, and if the updates MetaTrader to new builds are working with MetaQuotes-Demo server (my Metatrader was updated to new build with this "not connection to MetaQuotes-Demo server") so - it is not a problem at all.

 
DanieleBosi:
i have no connection in all servers in mt5 how can i solve this problem? I have already tried to change the server but i have solve nothing and i can't trade.The indicator in the right down of the mt5 page is always on 0/0kb
I am having same issue with MetaQuotes-Demo server. is there a anyway to fix this?
 
hello , same here...
 
Still no connection...
123
New comment