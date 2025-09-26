i have no connection in all servers in mt5 why? - page 3
I noticed that the connection started to become unstable when I was setting up my agents.
The list returned on the MQL5 account management page remained on a list of 6 available agents while I only have 5 left. Now, impossible to receive the slightest signal via MT5 PC, MT5 iOS works perfectly and on the same WiFi network.
If anyone has any ideas, I'll take them!
Need help to solve it....
i have no connection in all servers in mt5 how can i solve this problem? I have already tried to change the server but i have solve nothing and i can't trade.The indicator in the right down of the mt5 page is always on 0/0kb
Sometimes this problem happens when the internet provider blocks specific ports used by MT5. Checking firewall or antivirus settings may also help, as they often prevent the platform from connecting to servers.
We received confirmation from the service desk that the IP addresses are blocked due to suspicious activity. Unfortunately, we cannot unblock them.
I'm curious about the specific nature of this "suspicious activity." :(
Finally...
