Hi team,

Same problem here.

I was setting up MQL5.cloud access and since then all attempts to connect to the access points have been stalling at 0kb/0kb.





I have the option to scan the network, which actually returns the updated list of available servers, but whatever server is chosen the connection is not successful.

The account is connected, but no more signals.

I noticed that the connection started to become unstable when I was setting up my agents.

The list returned on the MQL5 account management page remained on a list of 6 available agents while I only have 5 left. Now, impossible to receive the slightest signal via MT5 PC, MT5 iOS works perfectly and on the same WiFi network.

If anyone has any ideas, I'll take them!
 
No way... Uninstall and new install resolved it.
 
I had some problems with my two VPS and tried a fresh installation, but it was useless. The connection to the brokers was lost. However, when I tried using a proxy or VPN, it worked, but with a small issue: I couldn't search for the brokers option. It seems my IP got blocked.

Need help to solve it....
 
Please see this thread: Multi-Account & Multi-Instance Kubernetes MT5 Stop to connect
 
i have no connection in all servers in mt5 how can i solve this problem? I have already tried to change the server but i have solve nothing and i can't trade.The indicator in the right down of the mt5 page is always on 0/0kb

Sometimes this problem happens when the internet provider blocks specific ports used by MT5. Checking firewall or antivirus settings may also help, as they often prevent the platform from connecting to servers.

 
Finally...

We received confirmation from the service desk that the IP addresses are blocked due to suspicious activity. Unfortunately, we cannot unblock them.

I'm curious about the specific nature of this "suspicious activity." :(

 
even simply recycled ip addresses are often blocked. So ISP's that give out "dynamic" IP ranges will fall into this after being recycled a few times.
