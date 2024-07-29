order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
lets end it today pls?
Please run my file. Do not touch or change anything in it.
Please run my file. Do not touch or change anything in it.
i run it
Please run my file. Do not touch or change anything in it.
the what should i do next?
the what should i do?
Requirements have not changed: a screenshot of the entire terminal. Show log file.
And yet - YOU must give the operating system data:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Very Glitchy MetaTrader
Vladimir Karputov , 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
Requirements have not changed: a screenshot of the entire terminal. Show log file.
And yet - YOU must give the operating system data:
I attached all you want.
I attached all you want.
What do you think?
I attached all you want.
I am confused: auto trading is allowed in the terminal, but you still get error 10027. I don’t know. The last idea is to install pure Python - I showed you how to do this earlier.
Until you deliver pure Python, I will not answer you. Goodbye.
I am confused: auto trading is allowed in the terminal, but you still get error 10027. I don’t know. The last idea is to install pure Python - I showed you how to do this earlier.
Until you deliver pure Python, I will not answer you. Goodbye.
oh no, i installed pure python under your direction. Python version is 3.8
I am confused: auto trading is allowed in the terminal, but you still get error 10027. I don’t know. The last idea is to install pure Python - I showed you how to do this earlier.
Until you deliver pure Python, I will not answer you. Goodbye.
i think you can do this. This is very easy for you. I am beginner at Python and MQL5. You know many experienced people at mql5 and python. Pls solve it for me?
Check this setting in terminal: