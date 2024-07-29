order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 5

New comment
 
GHH_tug77 :

lets end it today pls?

Please run my file. Do not touch or change anything in it.

Files:
order_send.py  4 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Please run my file. Do not touch or change anything in it.

i run it

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Please run my file. Do not touch or change anything in it.

the what should i do next?

 
GHH_tug77 :

the what should i do?

Requirements have not changed: a screenshot of the entire terminal. Show log file.

And yet - YOU must give the operating system data:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov , 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

 2021.03 . 16 05 : 13 : 07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03 . 16 05 : 13 : 07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042 , Intel Core i7- 9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11 , UAC, GMT+ 2
2021.03 . 16 05 : 13 : 07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Requirements have not changed: a screenshot of the entire terminal. Show log file.

And yet - YOU must give the operating system data:


I attached all you want.

Files:
ss_10.JPG  381 kb
ss_11.JPG  399 kb
 
GHH_tug77:

I attached all you want.

What do you think?

 
GHH_tug77 :

I attached all you want.

I am confused: auto trading is allowed in the terminal, but you still get error 10027. I don’t know. The last idea is to install pure Python - I showed you how to do this earlier.

Until you deliver pure Python, I will not answer you. Goodbye.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I am confused: auto trading is allowed in the terminal, but you still get error 10027. I don’t know. The last idea is to install pure Python - I showed you how to do this earlier.

Until you deliver pure Python, I will not answer you. Goodbye.

oh no, i installed pure python under your direction. Python version is 3.8

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I am confused: auto trading is allowed in the terminal, but you still get error 10027. I don’t know. The last idea is to install pure Python - I showed you how to do this earlier.

Until you deliver pure Python, I will not answer you. Goodbye.

i think you can do this. This is very easy for you. I am beginner at Python and MQL5. You know many experienced people at mql5 and python. Pls solve it for me?

 

Check this setting in terminal:


1234567
New comment