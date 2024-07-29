order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 6

Vladimir Karputov:

Vladimir Karputov:

could you access to my computer remotely? why you do not want this?

 
GHH_tug77 :

this was checked when run file and scripts

GHH_tug77 :

could you access to my computer remotely? why you do not want this?

Vladimir Karputov:

this is screenshot

Files:
ss_12.JPG  48 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

It is very dangerous.

There are no fools :)

are you developer?

 
Files:
AccountInfoInteger.mq5  5 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Files:
ss_13.JPG  422 kb
 
GHH_tug77 :

Attached file

Vladimir Karputov:

no no. python_2 is only just name. All scripts of order_send.py are in python_2.py so python_2.py is order_send.py

1234567
