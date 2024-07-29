order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 3
your file is .mq5 file. 1st where should i locate this file? which folder?
Homework for you: study the MetaTrader 5 terminal and find out: where the Indicators, Expert Advisors and Scripts are located.
i have found. Do no worry. I run your file. Result was attached. pls see. Then lets solve our problem
Have a look at the "Experts' Tab, please.
at expert tab no result at that time. Screen shot was attached.
Well, how is it "no result" ??? Read carefully!!!
I think There is no result at 22:00 at Experts tab.
how to do next step to goal?
I can't read minds.
You must: show the ENTIRE terminal. You should: show the log file (after running the 'IsTradeAllowed' script).
You must provide information about the operating system and the terminal:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Very Glitchy MetaTrader
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
I run your file at 22:24. Three screen shots are attached.
i attached operation system info