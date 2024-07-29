order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 3

GHH_tug77 :

your file is .mq5 file. 1st where should i locate this file? which folder? 

Homework for you: study the MetaTrader 5 terminal and find out: where the Indicators, Expert Advisors and Scripts are located.

 
i have found. Do no worry. I run your file. Result was attached. pls see. Then lets solve our problem

Files:
ss_4.JPG  57 kb
 
GHH_tug77 :

i have found. Do no worry. I run your file. Result was attached. pls see. Then lets solve our problem

Have a look at the "Experts' Tab, please.

 
at expert tab no result at that time. Screen shot was attached.

Files:
ss_5.JPG  179 kb
 
GHH_tug77 :

at expert tab no result at that time. Screen shot was attached.

Well, how is it "no result" ??? Read carefully!!!

 
I think There is no result at 22:00 at Experts tab. 

 
GHH_tug77:

I think There is no result at 22:00 at Experts tab. 

how to do next step to goal?

 
GHH_tug77 :

how to do next step to goal?

I can't read minds.

You must: show the ENTIRE terminal. You should: show the log file (after running the 'IsTradeAllowed' script).

You must provide information about the operating system and the terminal:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 
I run your file at 22:24. Three screen shots are attached.

 
i attached operation system info

Files:
op_sys.JPG  65 kb
