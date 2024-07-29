order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
this is screenshot
Uncheck all the disabled under "Allow automatic trading" and try again.
Weird. Python gives out other information:
That's it I'm leaving.
Okey my friend thank for your helping. Maybe i need to find someone who can do this. If you find way of solution please notify me.
Okey my friend thank for your helping. Maybe i need to find someone who can do this. If you find way of solution please notify me.
Please start this Expert Advisor (attention: this is an Expert Advisor, not a script).
And show the log file (Experts tab)
I think I found your error:
Okey my friend thank for your helping. Maybe i need to find someone who can do this. If you find way of solution please notify me.
There are two standard/usual places to check autotrading in Metatrader:
and
Besides, it may be something which discovered by Vladimir Karputov on post #64
Thus, there are 3 places in total to check for autotrading (you should check them all).
I think I found your error:
THANK YOU
This solved my problem today 3 years later, you are a hero!