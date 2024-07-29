order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 7

GHH_tug77:

this is screenshot

Uncheck all the disabled under "Allow automatic trading" and try again.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Weird. Python gives out other information:





That's it I'm leaving.

Okey my friend thank for your helping. Maybe i need to find someone who can do this. If you find way of solution please notify me.

 
Please start this Expert Advisor (attention: this is an Expert Advisor, not a script).

And show the log file (Experts tab)

 

I think I found your error:

 
There are two standard/usual places to check autotrading in Metatrader:

  • Tools - Options - Expert Advisors (in MT5 menu),
    and
  • In EA's or script's properties during the attaching EA or script to the chart.

Besides, it may be something which discovered by Vladimir Karputov on post  

Thus, there are 3 places in total to check for autotrading (you should check them all).

 
THANK YOU


This solved my problem today 3 years later, you are a hero!

