order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 2
Right click on the Accounts -> Open an Account:
and enter the server name 'MetaQuotes-Demo'
i attached screenshot. There are two MetaQuotes. Which one should i select?
Top line:
And yet - I have attached a script - please run it on your current account (which has error 10027)
i am confused with MetaQuotes Corp. Why can i run python script at my demo and real account? When select MetaQuotes Software Corp then USDJPY can not appear window. Picture was attached.
Probably you have low Internet bandwidth ... I have all the characters displayed.
my purpose is use open and close trade at real account
I think this is just open and close trade. Why is this so hard?
Could you access me with Anydesk remotely?
order_send failed, retcode=10027
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.25 15:15
And yet - I have attached a script - please run it on your current account (which has error 10027)
your file is .mq5 file. 1st where should i locate this file? which folder?