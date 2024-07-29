order_send failed, retcode=10027 - page 2

Vladimir Karputov:

Right click on the Accounts -> Open an Account:


and enter the server name 'MetaQuotes-Demo'


i attached screenshot. There are two MetaQuotes. Which one should i select?

ss_2.JPG  48 kb
 
GHH_tug77 :

Top line:


And yet - I have attached a script - please run it on your current account (which has error 10027)

IsTradeAllowed.mq5  7 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

i am confused with MetaQuotes Corp. Why can i run python script at my demo and real account? When select MetaQuotes Software Corp then USDJPY can not appear window. Picture was attached.

ss_3.JPG  162 kb
 
GHH_tug77 :

Probably you have low Internet bandwidth ... I have all the characters displayed.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

i do not like use MetaQuotes-Demo demo server. How to solve problem?
 
Vladimir Karputov:

my purpose is use open and close trade at real account

 
GHH_tug77:

I think this is just open and close trade. Why is this so hard?

 
GHH_tug77:

Vladimir Karputov:

Could you access me with Anydesk remotely?

 
GHH_tug77:


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

order_send failed, retcode=10027

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.08.25 15:15

***

And yet - I have attached a script - please run it on your current account (which has error 10027)


 
Vladimir Karputov:

your file is .mq5 file. 1st where should i locate this file? which folder? 

