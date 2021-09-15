RSI alert asking help small modification - page 2
ok. then, I am sorry for what i said. You username is same as 1 user i remember from the past.
But without the code of the s & r indicator, I can only guess at how to fix the indicator. My guess is that your indicators are not getting the buffers correctly. But as i said, I can only make a guess since, to my understanding, my time alert should work, makes me think that your indicators are not retrieving the buffers in real time, or some other issue with the fxr indicator.
but I think that simply adding an alert option on candle close should be easier
I understand, and we understand each other.
if you want the FX indicator is not important, it's just a classic RSI indicator that could be replaced by the MT4 one. it is possible as you say there is a problem in the code but I think it is just necessary to add an option in the parameters so that the alerts are triggered only when the candle is closed and the crosses valid.
ok i will attempt to replace the fxr indicator with the standard rsi and see how it goes. The alert i made gave an instant alert when 2 lines crossed. and only 1 time per candle. So, once the 2 lines crossed, you would not get another alert until the new candle. you did not say you wanted it to only alert at close of candle. But i am sure i can do that too. will post soon.
but I think that simply adding an alert option on candle close should be easier
nah. it is easier to add alert in real time. but as i said i made it only do single alert, or 1 signal in 1 candle.
Alerts will only happen at start of new candles, AND if the closed candle, the 2 buffers (of the closed candles) has a value in it.
But IMO this misses a lot of signals. You would get higher quality of signals if you got them in real time, like in the (b) files, and use other ways to confirm the better signals.
The signals from these (c) files will be lower quality because you will enter too early or too late on these trades. But good luck to you!
yes thank you that avoids duplicates.
The alerts should be triggered only when the crossings are final and valid because sometimes the alert is triggered because the rsi cross but the candle closed. the crossing no longer exists because the price has to be changed and this gives a false alarm
ok. already tested to work only on start of new candle. find the 2 files attached.
oki thx i will try it
Both indicators have the same, obvious error. But since you were rude/ignorant/insulting to me, you are on my Do Not Help list.
you helped me a few times mate. thanks. if you can correct me, then i am sure that the op will appreciate the help. I will pretend that you are helping the op and not me haha
NOTE that the times are at start of new candles after the signal dot. as the op asked. But I am always learning in this constantly evolving world that is mt4 and 5. If you see an issue, please give details so that we can learn from you.
@epsilone NOTE you might want to modify the alert message for each indicator so that you can recognise from which indicator the alert come from. In the image, the 2 green lines are from the 2 different indicators.
NAH thats not it. i am geting buys and sells on the higher tfs. OH THE SUSPENSE IS KILLIN ME.