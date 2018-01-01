Indicator that draws lines from candle to candle?
broodforge: I am new to all this and there are millions of indicators and search feature is limited.
What I am looking for is an indicator that draws lines from candle to candle like the attached image?
Tried ZigZag indicators but that is not what I want. What do I have to search for?
Easy!
If you want lines drawn between each candle's high, then use the standard built-in Moving Average (Simple) with a period of 1, set to the High Price.
For the Lows, just use another one but with the Low Price selected instead.
Muchos Gracias senor! Exactly what I was looking for =) Perfect
broodforge: Muchos Gracias senor! Exactly what I was looking for =) Perfect
I know you meant well, but "Muchas gracias, señor" is Castilian Spanish! I'm Portuguese - the languages are different - "Muito obrigado, senhor"!
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Hello,
I am new to all this and there are millions of indicators and search feature is limited.
What I am looking for is an indicator that draws lines from candle to candle like the attached image?
Tried ZigZag indicators but that is not what I want. What do I have to search for?