Unable to start MQL5 VPS

Hi,

I have subscribed to a signal and to a MQL5 VPS. However, I’m unable to migrate the signal to the VPS. I’m not able to start the VPS. I also can’t get the journal from the VPS.

What am I doing wrong and what can I do to fix it?

See attached pictures.


Thanks in advance 

Br. Jacob

1.jpg  108 kb
2.jpg  84 kb
 
Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)


Also make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your jacobegebjerg login and not your email or facebook and that you've logged into your trading account with your master and not the investor password.

 

Hi, 

Thanks for your reply. I have followed instruction and logged in with jacobegebjerg account. Issue still there 

Br. Jacob



Check your MQL5 VPS subscription (and the trading account with broker' server) here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions 

..and check this post about how to subscribe to MQL5 VPS and how to synchronize/migrate (just in case you missed something).
Because MQL5 VPS is started after synchronization/migration.

 

Hi, 


I have followed all instructions. Still no migration possible...


Please see attached


Br. Jacob 

33.png  19 kb
34.png  23 kb
 
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your jacobegebjerg login and NOT any other, email, facebook etc.

Also try to change your MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


