Unable to start MQL5 VPS
Hi,
I have subscribed to a signal and to a MQL5 VPS. However, I’m unable to migrate the signal to the VPS. I’m not able to start the VPS. I also can’t get the journal from the VPS.
What am I doing wrong and what can I do to fix it?
See attached pictures.
Thanks in advance
Br. Jacob
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Also make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your jacobegebjerg login and not your email or facebook and that you've logged into your trading account with your master and not the investor password.
Hi,
Thanks for your reply. I have followed instruction and logged in with jacobegebjerg account. Issue still there
Br. Jacob
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Also make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your jacobegebjerg login and not your email or facebook and that you've logged into your trading account with your master and not the investor password.
Check your MQL5 VPS subscription (and the trading account with broker' server) here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
..and check this post #4 about how to subscribe to MQL5 VPS and how to synchronize/migrate (just in case you missed something).
Because MQL5 VPS is started after synchronization/migration.
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
I have followed all instructions. Still no migration possible...
Please see attached
Br. Jacob
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your jacobegebjerg login and NOT any other, email, facebook etc.
Also try to change your MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
