Unable to Migrate All/Expert but Signal account to VPS "migration failed please check the journal of your platform"

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Hi All,

I am new to MQL5 and just started my trading journey. Based on the research/learning, I subscribed to a signal and purchased a VPS. Upon making the necessary changes, I wanted to sync all my changes to VPS.

I can sync only the signal setting, as shown below. However, I am not able to migrate All or migrate experts.

migrate signal


migrate all fail

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MQL5: Forum on automated trading systems and strategy testing
[Deleted]  

Are your EAs perhaps using DLL's?

Did you check the Journal log as is indicated in the warning?

Show us the results in the Journal log for the migration attempt!

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Are your EAs perhaps using DLL's?

Did you check the Journal log as is indicated in the warning?

Show us the results in the Journal log for the migration attempt!

Hi Please


Find find recording and journal logs.



Regards,

Ramesh

 

This is screenshot from your video (on 32nd second):

You should enable signal subscription in the setting of your Metatrader (and it is written in your journal in your video).
Please check the subscription procedure about all the steps (I think you missed something with VPS) - look at item #8 of this instruction:

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instruction -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

And this is the general advice:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Is my VPS working properly?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.06.21 09:44

If you don't want to use an EA, why you've bought your MQL5 VPS for?

If you want to migrate an indicator for some signals notifications or something, you must migrate an EA also in order to effectively migrate your indicator.

If you want to use your MQL5 VPS for a signal subscription, you should enable it in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals.

You can't migrate empty charts and no signal in your MQL5 VPS, it will be not be activated.

For using it with some EAs, check the last steps 15-25 in this guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161

If you want to use it for some signal subscription, then make sure you've done everything as described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422


How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
Sergey Golubev #:

This is screenshot from your video (on 32nd second):

You should enable signal subscription in the setting of your Metatrader (and it is written in your journal in your video).
Please check the subscription procedure about all the steps (I think you missed something with VPS) - look at item #8 of this instruction:

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instruction -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

And this is the general advice:


Hi,


Seems like you misunderstood my question. I wanted to highlight that migrate all failed and migrate signal only was successful.


Regards,

Ramesh

[Deleted]  
rameskum #: Seems like you misunderstood my question. I wanted to highlight that migrate all failed and migrate signal only was successful.

But you don't have any charts open, so therefore you don't have EAs or indicators either.

So, why are you trying to migrate charts, EAs and Indicators as well?

 
migration failed , please check the journal of your platform ?



 
Syabonga Mlambo #:
migration failed , please check the journal of your platform ?



Yes, the platform is having the journal to check.
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