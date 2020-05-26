Unable to Migrate Signals to VPS
Rajat Sachdeva:
I took a 3 months VPS subscription and have also subscribed to a signal. When trying to migrate my signals and chats I am getting an error that Migration is failed. Attaching screenshots for your reference.
Try to change your MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Also make sure that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.
