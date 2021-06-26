Missed signal trades - page 3
In my personal case, as I already reported to the Admins through the ServiceDesk ticket, there were no errors at all in the logs, the trades were just not made/done because the terminal didn't receive any "input" about a new trade opened....
Again, please, before deleting, forward it again to Devs. This is no joke.
Your case was explaned in your thread.
The admins are already having your logs, and, as far as I understand from your post - they are investigating your case.
I will not forward anything to the developers because I have nothing to report except your words (the service desk was reading your thread because they already replied on your thread by two posts).
Contact with the service desk by yourself (because they replied to you in your thread).
Of course, if you did not receive reply from the service desk during the long time so I can ask the service desk about.
Contacts and requests - https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Can someone please tell me how to open a ticket for the trade desk?
The service desk is dealing with the financial issues only.
And the technical issues should be discussed on the forum.
So, please re-read my posts about the logs: post #18 and post #19
Here we go again. New week new missing signal trade. I re-started my VPS and terminals at the weekend and subscribed to the signal.
This morning I find that that a USDJPY trade was opened but it did not happen on my terminal. Journal Attached.
SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION
1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.
4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
Hello again Eleni.
It looks as though you are assuming that I have a MQL5 VPS. In fact I have a ForexVPS VPS so I don't see a VPS number under in navigator.
I attached a copy of the journal, you seem to have missed this, so I have attached it again.
This problem only seems to occur on Monday mornings after the market starts up for the new week
It has only happened since the last MT5 update when the way of selecting Market, Signals, VPS etc. changed. Before that I NEVER saw this happen and I have been a user since July 2020.
I use a VPS partly so that I don't have to get up every 5 minutes during the night to make sure the signals are being copied.
There is a problem here and I am not the cause of it.
Some update or restart of your VP server must have been done over the weekend and caused this.
I would open the Signals settings tab and make sure that everything is ticked as it should, prior to Sunday night market opening every week, just to be sure.
I re-start the VPS every weekend.
I re-start the terminals on it every weekend.
As you would see from the journal there were no errors.
If the VPS had done an uncommanded re-start then new journal lines would have been produced.
I repeat - this has only happened since the last MT5 update.
If you are using MT5 in external VPS (not MQL5 VPS) so I am suggesting to update your MT5 to the latest beta build.
Because if it is the bug so it may be already fixed on the next builds (some users reported about similar issue in past which was fixed on the next beta builds).
For example:
So, open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo server and update MT5.
I am not on 100% sure that it helps but similar issue was fixed for some users in this build.
----------------
But please note, and 2958 build is the beta build anyway (as we know - any beta is not very stable version) ...