If you are using MT5 in external VPS (not MQL5 VPS) so I am suggesting to update your MT5 to the latest beta build.
Because if it is the bug so it may be already fixed on the next builds (some users reported about similar issue in past which was fixed on the next beta builds).
For example:
So, open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo server and update MT5.
I am not on 100% sure that it helps but similar issue was fixed for some users in this build.
But please note, and 2958 build is the beta build anyway (as we know - any beta is not very stable version) ...
Dear Sergey one question. I've updated some terminals to 2958, but on my VPS (same broker, so same broker terminal) if I try to update to last beta, it gives me 2957.
What could be the reason of one terminal of the same broker updated to 2958 and the other one to the previous version, stating that is the "latest one" ?
I do not know.
When I want to update MT5 so I am connecting it to MetaQuotes-Demo server, and I am waiting.
If the update is not started so I am pressing the following:
and waiting for update.
After that - I am connecting to the trading account once again (from MetaQuotes-Demo to my trading account).
That's what I do, I mean the same procedure you explained in your picture. and in that way I could update terminals to "latest" beta.
But.... on some terminals, it updated to 2957 and if I check for latest beta, it states that i'm on the latest one (2957), but on another installation of the same terminal, same broker, it got the 2958 update.
Dunno why on some terminals it stats that 2957 is the latest one
It seems - there is some queue for updates (many users/terminals are trying to update on the same time from MetaQuotes-Demo server).
So, I am updating during the weekend (because I think - there are not many users who are doing it in weekends).
By the way, it is not "latest beta." It is about "get/receive the latest beta" by meaning.
I don't know either.
One terminal updated to 2958 on the 9th on june at the 1st try of "update to latest beta".
Some other terminals updated to 2957 on the 8th of june, i checked for updates every day but still tells me "you already have the latest beta" (tryied to update, restart, reboot, whatever, but still states that i've already the last beta)
Same broker server, same broker terminal, everything is the same, just different behaviours of the "check latest beta"
Same broker server, same broker terminal, everything is the same, just different behaviours of the "check latest beta"
The beta updates are going from some server, and this server may be overloaded from time to time.
I have same issue (I have 3 computers), and, finally - I updated all my MT5 instances (finished by today only).
This is well-known situation: when MetaQuotes was asking to update to the latest beta build on some Russian thread so some users can immediately update (they were the first ones), some others - "waiting in the queue" for update (they will be able to update but later on). But everybody wants to be the first one for updates to report about possible bug in this beta build for fixing (there are several threads about it where the developers are replying and fixing).
Thanks for explanation
Hi Sergey.
I have updated to the new Beta.
Thanks for your help.