Subscribed to a signal that is trading properly, but results are not showing up in my statistics...
- Help needed I have set up signal and its showing as active. However it is not copying the trades
- signal subcribers
- MQL5 has change the display of signal
I have been subscirbin to a signal for the last 2 weeks. Just noticed that when I look in "my statistics," it shows that the signal provider has not put on any trades, even though several dozen have been put on and closed. Does anyone know why they are not showing up, and how I can fix it? Need to be able to get accurate statistics so I can know whether to continue subscribing or not. Thanks!
You can go to his signal webpage to see his statistics:
because there is no any other way to check signal provider's statistics other than to go to the signal page to check.
You can go to his signal webpage to see his statistics: because there is no any other way to check signal provider's statistics other than to go to the signal page to check.
We (forum users) can see the Trading History for the signal, but we can not see all the history because we need to subscribe to the signal to see all (and see about the changes for the current day for example).
Thanks a lot Sergey. Appreciate that.
I partially figured it out. The stats are only for what has happened the last 24 hours, for whatever reason. So that is why it was showing as no trades having been completed in my statistics page. So it doesn't help me know the results I am getting from the signal provider without going all the way back through and looking at each trade, but at least now I know how it works.
While I have you here, another question please: The signal provider is putting on trades of .17 lots, but those same trades are showing up for me as .01 lot trades. He is getting decent profit, but I am hardly getting anything from those same trades, not even enough to cover the monthly subscription fee. What settings do I need to change to make it so I can increase the lot size that is being traded? I have not found any place that controls that to be able to adjust it. Can you help please?
Thanks a lot Sergey. Appreciate that.
I partially figured it out. The stats are only for what has happened the last 24 hours, for whatever reason. So that is why it was showing as no trades having been completed in my statistics page. So it doesn't help me know the results I am getting from the signal provider without going all the way back through and looking at each trade, but at least now I know how it works.
While I have you here, another question please: The signal provider is putting on trades of .17 lots, but those same trades are showing up for me as .01 lot trades. He is getting decent profit, but I am hardly getting anything from those same trades, not even enough to cover the monthly subscription fee. What settings do I need to change to make it so I can increase the lot size that is being traded? I have not found any place that controls that to be able to adjust it. Can you help please?
You have asked that in another topic, when you have 10% copying ratio (due to your account's balance, leverage and currency) you should open 0.017 trades, but since this is not possible the lot size is rounded down to 0.01.
If you want to increase your lot size, increase your balance (or leverage, if its smaller than the signal provider's).
You have asked that in another topic, when you have 10% copying ratio (due to your account's balance, leverage and currency) you should open 0.017 trades, but since this is not possible the lot size is rounded down to 0.01.
If you want to increase your lot size, increase your balance (or leverage, if its smaller than the signal provider's).
Signal provider has an account balance of about 3.5x mine. So why am I trading at a volume of 1/17 of his? Shouldn't it work out proportionally? He is 1:100 leverage and I am 1:500, so is that why it is not proportional? I am actually losing money so far on the signal trades, even though the same trades in his account the last 2 weeks have made signal provider hundreds of dollars. Is it just a problem of leverage then?
Thanks Eleni
Signal provider has an account balance of about 3.5x mine. So why am I trading at a volume of 1/17 of his? Shouldn't it work out proportionally? He is 1:100 leverage and I am 1:500, so is that why it is not proportional? I am actually losing money so far on the signal trades, even though the same trades in his account the last 2 weeks have made signal provider hundreds of dollars. Is it just a problem of leverage then?
With the date you provide you should have a larger copying ratio, so I would like to see the journals at the point that writes about the signal copying ratio.
With the date you provide you should have a larger copying ratio, so I would like to see the journals at the point that writes about the signal copying ratio.
Here is photo of journal that shows what I believe you need.
Really appreciate your help.
Here is photo of journal that shows what I believe you need.
Really appreciate your help.
You should have abour 25% copying ratio, can I see your Signals settings please?
You should have abour 25% copying ratio, can I see your Signals settings please?
Sorry for delay. Away on vacation.
I have all 4 of the same boxes checked. The other settings, in order, are 5%, $5000, and 2.5. The % of deposit is obviously very different. Perhaps that does not mean what I think it means?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use