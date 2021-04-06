Subscribing signals not coming through - page 2
Hi!
Well, I tried again with the first signal and with a MQL5 VPS service... missed 4 orders last night that never even registered on my account... and another one which closed in a loss on my account while it was profitable on the signal source. So, with 2 different VPS services, same thing.
I thus cancelled the first signal and went for another one, USING THE SAME BROKER as me. Story seems to be repeating. I see on his activity here a transaction opened last night... that is not in my account. I tripled confirmed the signal was installed on my trading account and that the signal was transferred to the VPS.
So, that signal copy thing might be working for some... but I fail to understand how it could, because it does not for me.
I followed all the instructions and I apparently do everything right. I even extended the slippage margin to 5 when I activated the new signal... yet I do not get all the signals and when I do, they're NOTHING like they should be.
If you are not using a good broker/server setup, you will never get it to work right.
Make sure you are using a green or upper yellow broker/server from the Slippage tab of the signal.
I had once a "similar" problem (different profit results but same amount of signals).
Hi Hannes!
I did set the signal to accept a slippage of 5, but still I missed one order opened last night (the only one opened by the signal since I subscribed to it).
The signal I'm now subscribed to is using the same broker as me... so conditions should be fairly similar... although it could be using a different type of account (not specified in signal).
This signal I use it through MQL5 VPS service. The orders are normally held for an average of 7 hours according to the stats tab. It now has one that has been opened for 5 hours... that is still not shown in my account.
If you are not using a good broker/server setup, you will never get it to work right.
Make sure you are using a green or upper yellow broker/server from the Slippage tab of the signal.
Hi Eleni!
Define "good setup"?
What you're describing is a "good pairing". The signal provider is using FP Markets-Live, I'm using FP-Markets-Live (i.e. SAME broker), in the slippage tab, FPMarkets-Live is listed as yellow, with a value of 1.64.
I've rented a VPS from MQL5, which assigned me a VPS based in NYC with just a connection of just a few ms from the FPMarkets-Live server I'm using.
What is wrong with this pairing/setup?
I'd be happy to provide you with a screenshot of the parameters used in the configuration of the signal, but I can't find a way to bring that up.
Post a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS Journal logs and of your Signals settings please.
Hi Eleni!
Be happy to, how do I access the signal settings? The only options I see in MT4 is to view the signal (brings the MQL5 info page content), and to unsubscribe from it.
As for the journals.... here's basically the last page. I notice a "Signals disabled" before the end... but no explanation.
Yet, when check the general info, it says signals have been synchronized.
Signal disabled means that you have not setup your signal subscription properly.
When I post instructions, I don't post them for me, but for you to follow.
Make sure you've done everything as described here, up to the step that says about MQL5 VPS (you do not need that, since you are using another VPS service):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hi!
Ok, my apologies this time... yes, I found the signal settings in the Options menu, I was looking at the wrong location. Apparently you were right I didn't configure it properly.
I fixed the configuration and I did receive some signals. Here's my current signal configuration.
Thanks for your help. I'll now see in the next few days if all orders are processed, since I still have no idea what you mean by "good setup" and if my current configuration meets that or not.
I am glad that you've worked it out.
Good setup is the one with low slippage and results similar with the provider's.