I only have an MT4 demo account
What's wrong with you? That's obviously not working which is why I'm here... Like I said before, if you can not help then what is the point in commenting!?
With an attitude like yours, don't expect much help on the forum.
With an attitude like yours, don't expect much help on the forum.
Well, u weren't helping me much anyway.. No offense.. But it's just frustrating that I message the Metatrader guys on Facebook and they told me to ask the forum.. But no one here is helping. They won't help me, this forum isn't helping so I just don't know what to do at this point.. Guess I'll try trading view.
1. Update your Metatrader 4 (open demo account with MetaQuotes-Demo server and update MT4 to the latest build).
2. Connect your MT4 to demo account (there are a lot of brokers proposing demo account; use google to find).
3. Some brokers are proposing demo account for limited time only (for your information), and if so - create the other demo account.
Please find the useful information below about HowTo -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
help
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.28 07:02
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 4 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 4 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
6. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
8. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
Okay... Just to be clear once and for all... The charts on the MT4 app will not update past the current date unless I have a broker attached to it? If I can get a clear yes or no on that then I think I'll be okay..
Metatrader is the trading platform (software).
And the price, the charts, the stocks, and so on are related to the brokers.
Example, if someone wants to trade Brent Crude Oil (or West Texas Crude Oil for example) so this person is looking for the broker which is proposing those symbols for trading. That is why many people are trying many brokers just to find the symbols they like to trade.
----------------
Many people are connecting Metatrader to MetaQuotes-Demo account just to update Metatrader to the latest build.
But if you need trade (or demo or on freal account) you need to connect your Metatrader to the broker.
The price will nit be moved in case you did not connect your Metatrader to the broker (to your demo or real account).
