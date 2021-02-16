Need an indicator built.

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I need a RSI Multi currency strength meter for MT4. That includes the Bit coin, XRP, Dash, BCH, ETH, LTC, XRP. You know just the one's that are able to be traded on MT4. Need this to be able to work on all time frames. Can you help? Or point me in the direction of such an indicator.  It should look & function something like this Need it to function like this.
 
uncledodat Can you help?

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
          Prune pointless queries.

You have only four choices:

  1. Search for it. Do you expect us to do your research for you?

  2. Beg at:

  3. MT4: Learn to code it.
    MT5: Begin learning to code it.

    If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.

  4. or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Code Base.
              Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.08.21

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
          No free help 2017.04.21

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